Skyy Moore tops off Chiefs drafted rookie signings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — All of the Kansas City Chiefs’ selections from the 2022 NFL draft look to have been signed.

While it is not yet official, rookie receiver Skyy Moore posted a picture of him signing his contract on his Instagram.

On Thursday, cornerback Joshua Williams signed his rookie deal for four years, $4.32 million.

Williams, Moore along with other rookies George Karlaftis, Trent McDuffie, Leo Chenal and Bryan Cook are all expected to make an immediate impact.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.