ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Skyy Moore tops off Chiefs drafted rookie signings

KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EZTwd_0g7QNTkp00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — All of the Kansas City Chiefs’ selections from the 2022 NFL draft look to have been signed.

While it is not yet official, rookie receiver Skyy Moore posted a picture of him signing his contract on his Instagram.

Chiefs, Orlando Brown hope to get long-term deal done

On Thursday, cornerback Joshua Williams signed his rookie deal for four years, $4.32 million.

Williams, Moore along with other rookies George Karlaftis, Trent McDuffie, Leo Chenal and Bryan Cook are all expected to make an immediate impact.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Tyreek Hill makes surprising claim about Patrick Mahomes

Tyreek Hill’s latest praise of Tua Tagovailoa might come as his most surprising yet. Hill on Friday debuted a new podcast, “It Needed To Be Said,” and made some surprising claims in it. The Miami Dolphins wide receiver compared his previous quarterback in Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes, to his new one in Tua Tagovailoa. In Hill’s eyes, Tagovailoa is more accurate, and that is the way Hill likes it.
NFL
architecturaldigest.com

NFL Star Von Miller Lists Massive Ranch-Style Colorado Home for $4.125 Million

Whether you stay with the same team your whole career or bounce around, life as a professional athlete is replete with cross-country travel. After ten seasons with the Denver Broncos, then a mid-season trade to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, football star Von Miller is bouncing to the East Coast to play for the Buffalo Bills. As such, the linebacker has listed his sprawling Foxfield, Colorado, home for $4.125 million.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joshua Williams
Person
Orlando Brown
FanSided

Tyreek Hill made last-ditch pitch to Andy Reid to stay with Chiefs

During the debut episode of his podcast, receiver Tyreek Hill claims that he made a late pitch to Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid to remain with the team. Wide receiver transactions have dominated the NFL offseason, with some of the top names in the game moving onto other teams. One of those pass-catchers was Tyreek Hill, who was traded from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#Rookies#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX Sports

Chiefs, Bills, Rams headline NFL's top 10 offenses of 2022

Patrick Mahomes lost his best receiver during the offseason, when the Kansas City Chiefs traded electric playmaker Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. But for Mahomes, that just means more opportunities for new pass-catchers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. "The whole receiving room is going to have big days," Mahomes...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Adrian Holman

2022 NFL Draft Review: Kansas City Chiefs

The hangover of losing Super Bowl 55 extended over into the start of the regular season with the Kansas City Chiefs starting out 3-3 at the beginning of the season. Once Jackson Mahomes was removed from the sidelines because he was a major distraction, the Chiefs began to play like they normally over the past three seasons and finished the regular season 12-5. Kansas City almost reached the Super Bowl for the third straight season, but were defeated by the Cincinnati Bengals in overtime in the AFC Championship Game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Instagram
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy