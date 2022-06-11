ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Breaking: Judge rules against state, which cannot certify the election until blind voters have full and fair vote

By Suzanne Downing
Must Read Alaska
Must Read Alaska
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1edZqF_0g7QN9Qm00

A Superior Court judge has ruled the State of Alaska cannot certify the current mail-in election because the Division of Elections did not provide an adequate way for blind people to vote privately in all areas of the state. The election ends at 8 pm Saturday.

The State Department of Law is asking the Alaska Supreme Court to reverse the injunction, which was written by Superior Court Judge Una Gahdbhir.

The ruling throws a monkey wrench into the hurry-up election put together by the Elections Division to get the special primary election completed in the legal timeframe. When Congressman Don Young died on March 18, the Elections Division Director Gail Fenumiai and Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer decided to do the state’s first all-mail-in election. Ballots went out in the mail on April 27, and must be postmarked by June 11. Over 121,000 ballots have been cast in this election, as of Wednesday.

Certification was set for June 25 by the Division of Elections.

The judge did not provide a remedy for getting private voting options for visually impaired people. The Alaska Human Rights Commission sued on Wednesday, giving the State little time to remedy the problem of ensuring that blind people could cast a ballot in secret, as seeing people are able to do with the paper ballots.

The Elections Division will be able to count votes on Saturday night, but if the delay continues, it could impact when the State holds the special general.

Yet, if the election results are made public, and there is a very close race, those public results could theoretically end up swaying the final tally, if there are enough blind voters who decide to vote.

Right now the primary election for the regular election is Aug. 16, and if the special primary election certification is delayed, the special general could be delayed by a few weeks. Will the Division of Election also conduct that one by mail only?

One thing is certain, the ruling derails the ability of the Election Division to meet the statutory timeframe for the special general election to be on the same day as the regular primary election.

Comments / 1

Related
Must Read Alaska

Reversal: Supreme Court vacates judge’s injunction on election certification for today’s special primary

The Alaska Supreme Court today overruled an Anchorage Superior Court judge’s decision to prevent today’s special primary election from being certified. On Friday, Anchorage Superior Court Judge Una Gandbhir, appointed by Gov. Bill Walker, had agreed with the Alaska Human Rights Commission that blind people in Alaska had not been given adequate access to voting a private ballot in this all-mail-in election. The lawsuit had been filed by the commission on behalf of an Anchorage man, with just three days left of the 44-day election for the temporary replacement for Congressman Don Young, who died in March. The commission had not offered the court a remedy to the situation.
Must Read Alaska

Alaska votes by the numbers: How different regions voted in the June 11 special congressional primary

While Tara Sweeney, a Republican, won 54% of the northernmost regional vote in Alaska in District 40, there were just not that many votes cast so far — just 1,234 altogether in the special primary election to temporarily fill Alaska’s empty congressional seat. Over 108,000 votes were counted late Saturday night in the special mail-in-only election. That was her stronghold and even with similar results in next-door District 39, it was not enough for her to break into the top four in the special election, in spite of having the most money spent on her campaign and the independent expenditure group supporting her. Sweeney not making the top four was one of the bigger surprises in the election results from the June 11 special primary.
Must Read Alaska

Dept. of Law has ‘serious concerns’ about timing of special congressional election lawsuit

Officials with the Alaska Law Department say they have “serious concerns” about the timing of a lawsuit challenging Saturday’s special congressional election. The Alaska State Commission on Human Rights is suing Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer and the Alaska Division of Elections over the mail-only election on behalf of a visually-impaired voter identified as “B.L.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alaska Government
Alaska State
Alaska Elections
State
Alaska State
Must Read Alaska

Meltdown: Alaska judicial system is taking down our democracy through election interference

With the stroke of a pen, a Superior Court judge in Anchorage has thrown the democratic election process into complete turmoil in Alaska. Judge Una Gandbhir, with just one day before the end of a 44-day election cycle, has ruled that the special primary election results for the congressional race cannot be certified until the State Division of Elections makes sure all vision-impaired voters have access to adaptive computer devices allowing them to vote privately through the internet.
ANCHORAGE, AK
Must Read Alaska

Murkowski gun comment raises red flag with Tshibaka

A comment made by Sen. Lisa Murkowski to gun-control advocate David Hogg has raised the red flag for candidate Kelly Tshibaka, who said that Murkowski changes her story on guns depending on the audience she is speaking with. Ten Republicans have forged an agreement with Democrats to begin undermining the...
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Alaska Reads Act is a big step toward helping students succeed

After many years, the Alaska Legislature has passed the “Alaska Reads Act,” which should improve reading outcomes for Alaska children. The passage of HB 114 was a classic example of the art of politics — bringing different views together in a compromise in which neither side gets everything it wanted.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Primary Election#Superior Court#The Division Of Elections#The Alaska Supreme Court#The Elections Division
Must Read Alaska

Results: Sarah Palin has big night, but all-important second spot goes to Nick Begich, as Republicans dominate final four for congressional seat

10:30 pm update: 108,981 votes are counted of the expected 140,000 ballots. 9:30 pm update: With 48,736 67,650 ballots counted Saturday night in the special primary election that determines which four candidates will compete for the temporary congressional seat for Alaska, it looks like Sarah Palin is far in the lead, with Nick Begich following, and Al Gross in third place. Mary Peltola is in 4th place. The top four vote-getters will appear on a special general election ballot on Aug. 16, the same day as the regular primary election. Republicans got more than 57% 60% of the vote, while Democrats got 15% 26% of the vote, including Al Gross, a registered no-party candidate.
Must Read Alaska

Notes from the trail: Candidates on parade

129,600 ballots were received by the Division of Elections by the reporting on Friday. There was quite a lot of people at the Gambell Street office of the Division of Elections. On Saturday, candidates for Congress went to the places where they had the chance to see the people who...
Must Read Alaska

Notes from the trail: It’s all over but the shouting

More than 121,000 votes were logged in as of yesterday at the Division of Elections for the special primary election for Alaska’s congressional seat. We’re now on the 24+-hour watch, with Division of Elections reporting out the majority (we presume, but they won’t say) of the votes by 9 pm on Saturday. Must Read Alaska will be reporting from Soldotna on Saturday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Must Read Alaska

Commissioner of Education takes job out of state

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy today expressed his gratitude and appreciation to Commissioner Dr. Michael Johnson, who is departing from his role as commissioner of the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development. Commissioner Johnson publicly announced his departure during the Alaska State Board of Education and Early Development quarterly meeting this afternoon. His official last day is June 30, 2022.
Must Read Alaska

Bethany Marcum: Best and worst of 2022 legislative session

As is often the case, there was no shortage of bills introduced to the 32nd Legislature (which comprises 2021 and 2022). Not counting resolutions, legislators introduced 690. Those that did not pass both bodies by the end of the 4thSpecial Session in 2021 were still in play in 2022, and when all was said and done, 74 completed the process.
Must Read Alaska

Wildfires: Smoke gets in your eyes across Alaska

A change in wind direction blew the smoke from several wildfires fires over the Alaska Range into Anchorage, the Mat-Su Valley, and Kenai. Also, a lightning storm on June 6 started numerous fires in Southwest Alaska. Most of the fires are fairly small, but there are 50 wildfires burning and several are over 20,000 acres in a wide area from Lake Minchumina, to Mountain Village, to Dillingham. An interagency effort is underway to protect structures, mines, Native land allotments, and other values threatened by some of these large fires.
Must Read Alaska

Cannabis connection: Wells Fargo shuts down campaign account of congressional candidate Jeff Lowenfels

Congressional candidate Jeff Lowenfels says that without notice Wells Fargo bank has closed his campaign account, which had several thousand dollars in it. Lowenfels wants the bank to at least issue him a cashiers check immediately so he can pay campaign bills that are due to vendors, but so far has received no reasonable response from the bank, whose representative told him he will get a check in the mail.
Must Read Alaska

Paulette Schurech: Why rural Alaska is leaving Murkowski

In 2010, when Sen. Lisa Murkowski needed help for her write-in campaign, I thought enough of her to run that effort in rural Alaska. If her re-election campaign reached out to me for help today, however, I wouldn’t answer the call. This time around, I’m supporting Kelly Tshibaka, Murkowski’s...
Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska

Anchorage, AK
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

 https://mustreadalaska.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy