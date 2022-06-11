ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

More people turning to bikes as gas gets more expensive

By Cassie Buchman, Ileana Diaz
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Su0vo_0g7QMmbx00

( NewsNation ) — With gas at record-high levels, some people are trading four wheels for two.

The national average for a gallon of gas has reached $5 per gallon, according to GasBuddy. With commuting getting more expensive, people across the nation are turning to bicycles as an alternative for getting around.

“Where I drive to is just work and back,” one person said to NewsNation. “Everywhere else, I just use my bike now.”

“I don’t plan on doing any traveling this year because of gas prices,” another person said.

Bike sales have gone up in some cities, although some bike shop owners told NewsNation that supply chain delays have slowed down their business. Some places have have been waiting for parts for months because of snarls in the supply chain, something that has been seen in many industries because of the COVID pandemic.

Is the real estate market starting to cool off?

Jim Gardner, CEO of Good Karma Bikes in San Jose, California, said demand for commuter bikes is through the roof, NewsNation local affiliate KRON reported.

“(Demand is) more than we have ever seen in 13 years. It’s been tough for us to keep up with demand right now,” Gardner said.

Bloomberg reports that electronic bikes have also recently been seeing a boom. Pedego CEO Don DiCostanzo, who oversees the e-bike brand’s dealerships, told Bloomberg they’re seeing a “big spike” in orders coming in way ahead of the season.

“Every month there’s another record,” he said, according to Bloomberg. Although he told the news outlet the increase in orders isn’t all because of fuel, DiCostanzo said the high price of gas is “acting as a catalyst to get more people to consider alternate forms of transportation.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
State
California State
San Jose, CA
Cars
San Jose, CA
Traffic
Local
California Cars
Local
California Traffic
nationalinterest.org

Fear Realized: $8 a Gallon Gas at One California Station

It appears that for many American drivers, their worst nightmare has become a reality—forking over $8 for a gallon of gas. Per Fox Business, that’s exactly what is occurring at one gas station in Los Angeles, California. KTTV in Los Angeles reported that a Chevron station in downtown Los Angeles is charging customers more than $8 a gallon for regular gas causing many locals, unsurprisingly, to complain about the sky-high prices and price gouging.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Commuting#Gas Prices#Vehicles#Newsnation#Kron
Motorious

Washington State Braces For $10.00 A Gallon Gas

And multiple stations nationwide are running out of fuel…. Back on May 17 we reported that AAA data indicated the national average price for gas hit $4.52. Here we are about a week out and that’s now a fading distant memory as the national average is $4.59. In other words, the price of gas looks to be going like a runaway freight train. That explains the reports out of Washington state that gas stations there are adding an extra digit to the digital displays on pumps. Yes, $10.00 a gallon gas looks to be a reality in the near future.
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
WWLP

WWLP

23K+
Followers
18K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy