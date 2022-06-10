How to pick up and use items in Mario Strikers: Battle League

Amid community complaints about Lifeline’s low power and abysmal pick rate, one Apex Legends fan designed a new ultimate that would bring her back up to speed. Reddit user wing6781 shared a graphic that detailed the changes they would make to Lifeline’s ultimate. Right now, the field medic can use Care Package to call down a supply drop that provides defensive gear for her and her teammates. Wing6781 suggests that Care Package be removed in favor of Surgical Zone, a new ability. Surgical Zone would see Lifeline deploying D.O.C. like she does in her tactical, but instead of healing teammates, the little drone would create a large area of effect. The zone would last for 25 seconds and would take three minutes to charge.
Comments / 0