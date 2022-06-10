How to pick up and use items in Mario Strikers: Battle League

Diablo Immortal has been distracting the franchise’s fans over the last couple of weeks since the game was initially designed for mobile platforms and was then ported to PC. Console and PC players may slowly start rotating to Diablo 4, however, since Blizzard recently opened pre-registration for the game’s future beta periods. Blizzard is looking to release Diablo 4 around the second quarter of 2023, and there might be a handful of beta periods until then, giving players a chance to try out the new Diablo title before it officially releases.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO