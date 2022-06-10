ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

How to pick up and use items in Mario Strikers: Battle League

By Leonardo Biazzi
dotesports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMario Strikers: Battle League is not a usual soccer game. Its gameplay has mechanics like passing, shooting, and tackling that are relatable to FIFA and eFootball, the two most popular soccer video game series in the world. But the Nintendo title has a ton of unique features. One of...

dotesports.com

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

When does League of Legends: Wild Rift launch on Xbox Game Pass?

Riot Games officially announced its partnership with Microsoft during the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase. When the collaboration goes live, Xbox Game Pass subscribers will gain access to certain games in Riot titles like Legends of Runeterra, League of Legends, VALORANT, and Wild Rift. Wild Rift players that are also...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to rekindle an Eternals set in League of Legends

Eternals are League of Legends’ version of stat-tracking achievements and have been a part of the game since 2020. While each champion has a common set of Eternals that track your general progress in-game, champions also have tailor-made sets of Eternals that track specific achievements you can unlock. Eternals...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to sign up for the Exoprimal closed network test

During yesterday’s Capcom Showcase, the publishers revealed a new dinosaur/mech co-op third-person shooter called Exoprimal. The game focuses on PvE gameplay that has players fighting alongside a party of other players to take down hordes of dinosaurs that spawn out of the sky. During the reveal for Exoprimal, Capcom showcased a trailer that featured polished graphics and gameplay, leading some players to get excited ahead of its release in 2023. Luckily for those fans, they won’t have to wait until its release date to potentially play Exoprimal, since the game will hold a closed network test.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strikers#Soccer Video#Video Game#Battle League#Red Shell#The Green Shell
dotesports.com

Will Bel’Veth be enabled for the 2022 LCS Summer Split?

With Renata Glasc wreaking havoc in the bot lane since making her debut in the previous LCS split, players are now turning to Bel’Veth as the next champion to shake up the pro meta. The champion, who hit the live servers on June 8, is an attack damage-based jungler....
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Who is Galactus’ voice actor in Fortnite?

Over the last five years, Fortnite has partnered with dozens, if not hundreds, of brands to create a new experience unlike any other. As the source of all reality, it makes sense why the Zero Point’s raw power would draw a being like Galactus to the island. During The Devourer of Worlds live event, players had to fight off Galactus and save the zero point.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Is Vander from Arcane a playable champion in League of Legends?

The Netflix series Arcane brought in a new audience for League of Legends; one interested in the massive lore of the franchise and invested in the characters they followed throughout the first season of the critically acclaimed animated show. Many of the show’s primary characters are also some of the...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

When does the new ‘Pitt / Pearl’ VALORANT map release?

A new VALORANT map seems to be just around the corner based on teasers from the official VALORANT social media accounts, as well as corresponding leaks, featuring a new, watery world for players to explore. Recently, VALORANT has made multiple references to its newest setting, with pictures and videos of...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Nintendo
dotesports.com

How to sign up for the Diablo 4 Beta

Diablo Immortal has been distracting the franchise’s fans over the last couple of weeks since the game was initially designed for mobile platforms and was then ported to PC. Console and PC players may slowly start rotating to Diablo 4, however, since Blizzard recently opened pre-registration for the game’s future beta periods. Blizzard is looking to release Diablo 4 around the second quarter of 2023, and there might be a handful of beta periods until then, giving players a chance to try out the new Diablo title before it officially releases.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

When does Minecraft Legends release?

During the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase, many new games were revealed, and Microsoft also gave some release dates for previously announced games. Minecraft Legends was rumored to show up in the show, although no one knew the title before the showcase. Minecraft Legends is set to be a real-time strategy...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Where to find Grapple Gloves in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 3

It’s hard to understate the impact that Spider-Man’s Web-Shooters had on Fortnite. It attracted a variety of old and new players to Fortnite at the start of Chapter Three. Unfortunately, Epic couldn’t keep those gadgets in the game forever, so they decided to make their own version. The Grapple Gloves have been added to Fortnite and the players are looking for them across the map.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to download and play the Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak demo

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is a massive expansion to the highly successful Monster Hunter Rise. First announced earlier this year, Sunbreak was met with praise and a lot of anticipation. While maintaining most of the features of the base game, Sunbreak adds new gameplay elements and an extended story. So...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Who is Junker Queen in Overwatch 2?

After months of anticipation from fans and players, Blizzard has revealed that Overwatch 2 will release in early access on Oct. 4, 2022. The trailer and tweet that accompanied the announcement also showed off the game’s next new hero: Junker Queen, an existing figure in Overwatch lore and a long-rumored addition to the game’s playable roster.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

When does Starfield release?

It’s difficult to imagine a game with more expectations riding on it than Starfield, the first original IP to emerge from Bethesda Game Studios in over 20 years. Players finally got a little taste of what the newest RPG from Bethesda has to offer during Xbox and Bethesda’s presentation on June 12.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

When does Call of Duty: Warzone season 4 release?

It’s as good a time as ever to be a Call of Duty fan. While the eyes and hype of many gamers may be looking toward Oct. 28 for the release of Modern Warfare II and eventually Warzone 2, there are still several seasons of content left to play in Vanguard and the original Warzone, including the upcoming season four.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Call of Duty: Warzone promises additions and improvements to Caldera in season 4

Season four in Call of Duty: Warzone is dropping next week and some changes to the battle royale map Caldera are coming with it. While the main focus of the new season looks to be the Resurgence map Fortune’s Keep, Call of Duty’s Twitter account previewed some changes coming to the main BR mode’s map with a new image of the tac map.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

When does Resident Evil Re:Verse release?

Back in April 21, Resident Evil Re:Verse had an open beta test which, unfortunately for Capcom as well as fans, went through a slew of technical errors with regards to matchmaking. The issues eventually led the company to shut down and repair the servers multiple times. After multiple delays that...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Florida Mayhem adds support Rupal, drops tank Adam

Days before the Overwatch League’s Midseason Madness tournament qualifiers are set to begin, the Florida Mayhem is mixing up its roster in major ways. The team announced today that it’s adding flex support Rupal Zaman, formerly of Redbird Esports, to its roster. He’ll be filling a support slot left by veteran flex Bak “KariV” Young-seo, who will be moving to a coaching position.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to find MTG Double Masters 2022 card spoilers

Summer in the Magic: The Gathering Multiverse is heating up with the release of Double Masters 2022, with card previews starting on June 16. Tapping into the popularity of the first Double Masters set that was released in 2020, a second Double Masters will drop on July 8. A total of 331 cards are contained within the set, with some of the reprints featuring new art and with all Rare and Mythic Rare cards having the new foil-etched treatment.
HOBBIES
dotesports.com

Apex Legends fan redesigns Lifeline’s ultimate

Amid community complaints about Lifeline’s low power and abysmal pick rate, one Apex Legends fan designed a new ultimate that would bring her back up to speed. Reddit user wing6781 shared a graphic that detailed the changes they would make to Lifeline’s ultimate. Right now, the field medic can use Care Package to call down a supply drop that provides defensive gear for her and her teammates. Wing6781 suggests that Care Package be removed in favor of Surgical Zone, a new ability. Surgical Zone would see Lifeline deploying D.O.C. like she does in her tactical, but instead of healing teammates, the little drone would create a large area of effect. The zone would last for 25 seconds and would take three minutes to charge.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy