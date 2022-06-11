ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens teen hit by stray bullet inside her home speaks out

By FOX 5 NY Staff
fox5ny.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK - 15-year-old Tamima Samira says she still can't get over the fact that now, she is also a victim of New York City's gun violence epidemic while doing homework in her living room. On Tuesday, at around 11 p.m., Samira was in her dining room, doing her...

www.fox5ny.com

Daily News

Man, woman wounded by stray bullets leaving Queens hookah lounge

A gunman opened fire outside a Queens hookah lounge early Monday, missing his target but wounding a young couple, police said. Shots rang out outside Xscape on Liberty Ave. near 127th St. in South Richmond Hill about 3:10 a.m., cops said. A 23-year-old man hit in the right arm and a 22-year-old woman struck in the left leg were taken to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition. The gunman got ...
CBS New York

NYPD: 7 people shot in 4 separate incidents overnight

NEW YORK - Police are investigating four overnight shootings that injured seven people across New York City. The first happened just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday in East Harlem, where a 27-year-old man was shot in the leg. Police said the suspect took off riding a Citi Bike.About 15 minutes later, three men were shot inside Starlight Park in the Soundview section of Bronx. Police said the shots came from someone in a red car.Then around 12:15 a.m. Monday, a 25-year-old man was shot in the neck after an argument in the lobby of a building in Hunters Point, Queens. The victim was hospitalized in stable condition. A few hours later, a man and woman in their 20s were shot leaving a hookah lounge in South Ozone Park. All of the victims are expected to survive their injuries. So far, no arrests have been announced in any of the incidents. If you have any information, you're asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential. 
PIX11

2 people shot outside a lounge in Queens: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11)– Two people were shot outside a lounge in Queens early Monday morning, police said. One man was shot in the arm and a female was shot in the leg in front of 127-10 Liberty Avenue in Ozone Park at around 3:20 a.m., authorities said. Both victims were taken to a hospital and […]
NBC New York

Chaos Erupts, NYC Parks Worker Socked in Face in Manhattan Mayhem: Cops

Police are looking for a man accused of attacking an NYC Parks Department employee in Manhattan's Riverside Park for no known reason, authorities say. Investigators say the suspect became belligerent toward the 29-year-old city worker near Riverside Drive and West 79th Street around 8 p.m. a week ago, when it was still light out, and punched the worker in the face before riding off on a scooter.
News 12

Police: 16-year-old shot in Bronxdale

Police say a 16-year-old was shot at the intersection of Holland and Astor avenues in the Bronx on Monday afternoon. The NYPD says the shooting happened around 2:20 p.m. They say the victim was shot in the leg and abdomen and then taken to the hospital. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.
fox5ny.com

Parks employee spin-kicks attacker inside Riverside Park

NEW YORK - A New York City Parks Department employee was the victim of a random attack inside Riverside Park in Manhattan, said police. The suspect walked up to the employee and punched him in the face. Video of the attack showed the 29-year-old worker fighting back by kicking and...
News 12

Police: Off-duty NYPD officer found stabbed to death in the Bronx

An off-duty police officer was found early Monday morning stabbed inside of a Bronx apartment on Grand Concourse. Police have confirmed that the victim is 31-year-old Arianna Reyes-Gomez from the Bronx. Police say they responded to a stabbing call at around 2:50 a.m. at 780 Grand Course. Upon arrival, police...
NBC New York

Uncle Arrested for Machete Killing of Nephew at NYC Home: NYPD

A man was arrested in Queens early Sunday for allegedly stabbing his nephew to death in the back with a machete, police said. The 50-year-old man was booked after officers responded to a Jamaica home on 187th Place around 5 a.m. for a call of a stabbing, the NYPD said.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5ny.com

Off-duty cop stabbed to death

A 31-year-old off-duty NYPD officer was stabbed to death inside her apartment building in the Bronx. A 34-year-old man turned himself into police a short time later.
fox5ny.com

Off-duty cop killed

The NYPD is investigating the stabbing death of an off-duty police officer. Arianna Reyes-Gomez was stabbed several times inside her apartment in the Bronx.
