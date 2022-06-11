ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nottingham, MD

Vehicle fire in Fullerton elicits emergency response

By Chris Montcalmo
 3 days ago
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Crews responded to a vehicle fire in Fullerton on Friday evening.

The fire was reported at just after 7 p.m. in the area of Belair Road at Rossville Boulevard (21236).

Upon arrival, units found a vehicle that was fully engulfed in flames.

Fire personnel were able to douse the blaze relatively quickly and no injuries were reported.

Photos via Aaron Stanley

