NOTTINGHAM, MD—Crews responded to a vehicle fire in Fullerton on Friday evening.

The fire was reported at just after 7 p.m. in the area of Belair Road at Rossville Boulevard (21236).

Upon arrival, units found a vehicle that was fully engulfed in flames.

Fire personnel were able to douse the blaze relatively quickly and no injuries were reported.

Photos via Aaron Stanley

The post Vehicle fire in Fullerton elicits emergency response appeared first on Nottingham MD .