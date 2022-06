WESTON- Morris Glen Carpenter, 93, formerly of Sykesville, MD, passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022 at WVU Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV. He was born in Duffy, WV on December 3, 1928 son of the late Opal and Russell Carpenter. On October 31, 1950, Morris married Audrey Jane (Cool) Carpenter. Together they celebrated 71 years of marriage until her passing on December 24, 2021. Morris was also preceded in death by two brothers Ford and Kenneth Carpenter and a sister Mabel Mishler.

WESTON, WV ・ 10 HOURS AGO