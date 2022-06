A wind advisory was in place through much of Monday, affecting several regions within Los Angeles County. The advisory was set to go into effect at 11 a.m. and last through 6 p.m. in the L.A. County Mountain areas of Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, Acton and Mount Wilson. Winds from 20 miles per hour to 30 miles per hour could be expected, with some of the strongest gusts reaching 60 miles per hour. Additionally, drivers heading through the I-5 corridor were also warned of 15 mile per hour to 25 mile per hour winds with gusts reaching 55 miles per hour. After 6 p.m.,...

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO