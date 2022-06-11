New Red Skelton statue is unveiled in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new Red Skelton statue was unveiled in front of the Pantheon Theater in Vincennes on Friday.

The statue depicts a young Red Skelton as a paper boy during his upbringing in Vincennes. His widow, Lothian Skelton, said that she’s happy to see this statue in his hometown.

“It’s his hometown and where would it be more appropriate than in his hometown,” Skelton said.

There’s significance as to why the statue is located in front of the theater. This is where Red met comedian Ed Wynn while delivering papers. Wynn let him go backstage in the theater and many say that this is where Red was inspired to perform.

“He always told a story of doing that when he was young and ultimately being inspired to go into show business,” Executive Director of the Red Skelton Museum of American Comedy Anne Pratt said. “We thought it’d be fitting that we have a statue down here.”

The statue was unveiled just ahead of the Red Skelton Festival in Vincennes. This will be the 17th annual festival and it will return to Patrick Henry Square.

The event will begin on Saturday at 11 a.m. and the parade will start at 5:30 p.m.

The first day of the festival will conclude with the Brian Hoffman Red Skelton Tribute Show at 7:30 p.m.

The festival continues on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. at the Red Skelton Museum and Red Skelton Performing Arts Center.

