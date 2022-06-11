The $7 settlement that’s changing the gun permit process in Mecklenburg County

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Changes are coming to the gun permit process in Mecklenburg County. Sheriff Garry McFadden and seven plaintiffs reached an agreement after a lawsuit alleged the sheriff’s office failed to issue pistol purchase permits and concealed handgun permits in a timely manner.

“The days of urban sheriffs obstructing concealed handgun permits and purchase permits from North Carolinians are over,” said Paul Valone, President of Grass Roots North Carolina.

His organization, along with six others, filed a suit against Sheriff Garry McFadden and his office over the backlog in gun permits. State law mandates that gun permits are accepted or denied in 14 days and concealed handgun permits within 45 days, and that wasn’t happening.

“We were overwhelmed with people telling us that their concealed handgun permit was delayed by a year or more,” Valone told Queen City News.

Now, the two sides have reached an agreement. The sheriff’s office will pay the seven plaintiffs a total of $7 and will keep the permit process on track.

“Our biggest interest is not the money,” Valone said. “Our biggest interest is North Carolinians can exercise the rights guaranteed to them by the constitution.”

One of the hang-ups was fingerprinting, a part of the process that will now change.

“Under the consent order, he must now take fingerprints within the same day that the applicant submits his completed application,” Valone said.

Queen City News was there a month ago when the Sheriff came back into compliance with statutory timeframes. A line stretched out the door.

“I actually had an appointment for June 10th and was waiting for that date to come up,” Tyrell Kates told QCN, “and once I got the e-mail, I said ‘let’s go in the morning, first thing in the morning.”

Sheriff McFadden tells Queen City News he regrets that they were unable to process the permits efficiently and said now that the Permitting and Registration Division is back in compliance “I am confident that we will remain so.”

Valone says this was the second lawsuit his organization has filed against a sheriff when it comes to the permit process; the first was in Wake County. Valone says they’ve received complaints from citizens in Guilford, Buncombe and some other counties, and could possibly end up filing lawsuits there too.

