Naches, WA

Naches River flood warning means strong, fast current and dangerous swimming conditions

By Emily Goodell
 3 days ago

NACHES, Wash. — A flood warning is in effect for the Naches River through Monday afternoon and emergency management officials are cautioning Yakima County residents against getting in the river this weekend.

“If you’ve taken a look at the river today, you can see Mother Nature’s a little angry and the river’s a little swollen, so that would be a good indicator that maybe this isn’t the weekend to get out onto the water,” said Lt. Tors Iverson with Nile-Cliffdell Fire & Rescue.

According to the National Weather Service, minor to moderate flooding is forecast for the Naches River near Naches, which is expected to rise to flood stage at 17.8 feet Friday night and crest to 19 feet Saturday evening before receding.

“It is unusual for this time of year,” Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management director Tony Miller said. “We’ve had a weird spring going into summer with so much moisture and late snow, that this does have an impact.”

Miller said judging by the forecasts so far, it’s likely they’ll see a similar impact over the weekend to what they saw during flooding in early 2020.

“It’s going to impact, possibly, some homes in real low-lying areas,” Miller said.

Miller said it’s unlikely the flooding will impact roads and that the main danger it presents this weekend is to those people recreating on or near the Naches River over the weekend.

“You see how fast it’s running on the top of the water? Below the surface, it’s running even faster,” Miller said. “We have a lot of debris in the water: logs, limbs, full-size trees that get eroded out and fall, so there’s lots of debris in the water that could injure somebody.”

Miller said that erosion can also make the river banks unsteady and unsafe to walk on.

“We do want to be careful standing next to the river banks because they could cave,” Miller said. “Definitely keep an eye on kids and other family members and make sure you know where everybody’s at at all times.”

Iverson said while they don’t advise going out into the water this weekend, anyone who decides to do so should wear a life jacket, make sure someone know where they are in case they get into trouble and to be extra careful.

“Have fun up here but use your best judgement,” Iverson said.

Iverson said anyone with questions about potential flooding or staying safe in the river can reach out to Nile-Cliffdell Fire & Rescue or the  Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management for more information.

READ: ‘Pineapple Express’ elevates rain, flooding concerns across the Northwest

