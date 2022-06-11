Valenzuela comes up big again in TinCaps win

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne TinCaps took down the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians affiliate), 2-1, on Friday night at Parkview Field in front of 6,127 energetic fans. Fort Wayne has won two consecutive games in the series, both by one run.

With the score tied, 1-1, in the bottom of the eighth inning, designated hitter Brandon Valenzuela stepped up to the plate with Lucas Dunn on second base and one out. The TinCaps (22-33) hadn’t recorded a hit since the third, but that would end with the switch-hitter. Batting from the right side, Valenzuela smashed a belt-high fastball to deep left-center field. The ball bounced off the top of the wall and fell to the track. Dunn scored easily on the play, and Valenzuela earned his first triple of the year to propel Fort Wayne in front, 2-1. After the game, the 21-year-old from Mexico credited the fans for their enthusiasm to inspire the team.Valenzuela had a strong night overall, batting 2-for-4 with a single in the first as well. The DH was one of three batters that reached twice for Fort Wayne. Shortstop Kelvin Melean was another. Melean provided the first TinCaps run in his first at-bat. The Venezuelan pulled a low pitch down the left-field line that hit the target in front of the Bunn Box to open the scoring. Melean’s solo blast was his first home run for Fort Wayne this season.The ‘Caps led 1-0 until the third when the Captains (28-26) responded. Joe Naranjo singled in Gabriel Rodriguez to tie the game. In the bottom half, with the score level, Fort Wayne’s second baseman, Wyatt Hoffman , collected his first hit as a TinCap. Hoffman, the son of Hall of Famer Trevor Hoffman , smacked a single down the right-field line. Wyatt walked in the seventh as well to become the third Fort Wayne player to reach multiple times on the night.After Valenzuela’s decisive triple, relievers Fred Schlichtholz and Luke Boyd teamed up to complete the ninth inning. Boyd earned his fourth save of the year in as many tries with the final two outs. Schlichtholz had worked a perfect 1 1/3 prior. Starter Jackson Wolf was solid with five innings of one-run ball. Sam Keating spun two scoreless to bridge the gap to Schlichtholz.

This was Wands and Wizards Night, with the TinCaps wearing themed jerseys that were given away for free to fans in attendance.

Next Game: Saturday, June 11 vs. Lake County Captains (6:35 p.m.)

Fort Wayne Probable Starter: LHP Noel Vela

Lake County Probable Starter: LHP Doug Nikhazy

Watch: Comcast Network 81 | MiLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com

