Thunder on Wolf Creek hydroplane boat racing; ‘Toes in the Grand’ Summer Kickoff Festival



GROVE, Okla. — Grand O’ Lake of the Cherokees boasts 45,000 acres of water and they say the most exciting place this weekend? Thunder on Wolf Creek at Wolf Creek Park during the 5th Annual ‘Toes in the Grand’ Festival .

Hydroplane speed boats can easily top out at 90 mph. Racing is Saturday and Sunday at noon both days.

MORE ‘TOES IN THE GRAND’ … Fly high in the Oklahoma skies with unparalleled views of Grand Lake! FLY TULSA helicopter tours are $40 available throughout Saturday. Seek the thrill and excitement of boats nearing 90 mph at David Kane’s Thunder on Wolf Creek , Saturday and Sunday, Noon – 5:00. See a stunning selection of cars, trucks, and corvettes on display at the Toes in the Grand Car Show. Saddle up for pony rides on Saturday .

Saturday night at 9:30 p.m. enjoy fireworks over the water.

Thunder On Wolf Creek hydroplane boat racing is conducted by the Oklahoma Boat Racing Association and sanctioned by the National Boat Racing Association .

The Toes in the Grand Festival is presented by the Grove Convention & Tourism Bureau.

