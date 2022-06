A woman was injured when her SUV struck a safe that had fallen out of a pickup in Cottonwood County. The incident happened in Bingham Lake Monday morning at about 7:45 a.m. Mya Kathryn Mickelson, 20, of Springfield was westbound on Highway 60 when her Jeep Compass struck the safe, which fell out of the GMC Sierra as it turned westbound onto Highway 60 from County Road 44.

