Gordon Wood, Tecumseh earn fourth state title with win against South Central

By Gabby Hajduk, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago
WEST LAFAYETTE — Tecumseh softball’s head coach, Gordon Wood, snuck his team out to Bittinger Stadium less than 24 hours before the state championship game. Wood, who has coached all three of Tecumseh’s state title teams, knows how shocking the large Purdue stadium can be for the girls.

Wood didn’t want his team dropping their jaws at the sight on Friday afternoon before the Class A title game against South Central.

“When I first entered the stadium (yesterday), I was like ‘Wow. We’re here. This is Purdue. This is seriously happening.’ I got cold chills like this is state,” sophomore Karsyn Flowers said. “We have been to state. I am getting cold chills just looking at it. And today my heart was beating so fast. I had to keep calming myself down I was so excited.”

In 2019, Tecumseh made its ninth appearance in the final game, but fell to Bremen by one run. Only four players from that runner-up squad remained this season as the seniors came full circle in West Lafayette. Only one of those seniors started on Friday — pitcher Ashtyn Green.

Green, a four-year star for Wood’s team, also started the championship game as a freshman, where she gave up one earned run while striking out six batters. Experiencing the loss as a freshman allowed Green to walk onto the field as a senior with much more confidence and poise.

That comfortability led to Tecumseh’s fourth State title as Wood’s team defeated South Central 11-5 while setting the A state record for most hits with 16. Despite Green giving up three runs in the second inning and two in the sixth, Wood knew he wanted to ride the game out with his senior. Going into Friday, he didn’t have to explain to her how big the moment was.

“I didn’t have to tell (Green). She knew. And she also knew this was going to be her last game pitching,” Wood said. “She’s a bulldog. The bigger the game, the better she pitches. She struggled that one inning and I’m warming people up, thinking ‘God, I don’t want to use them.’ And they’re good. We’ve got two really good ones for a 1A school. Not very often you got three kids that can throw the ball over 60 and hit their spots. But we wanted to stay with her. She’s been there, done that and you saw she handled it.”

While Green’s success on the mound was vital on Friday, Tecumseh’s three-run first inning set the tone. Tecumseh faced South Central’s Lexi Johnson, who had a 2.29 ERA going into Friday. In the 2022 season, Johnson struck out 117 batters, allowing just 15 walks and 40 runs. In the previous playoff games, South Central pitched three shutouts and allowed eight total runs between regionals and state.

Tecumseh’s offense quickly proved it could hit anyone. Freshman Katelyn Marx, the team’s top hitter, singled on the first pitch of the game, then stole second. A couple of pitches later, the lefty stole third then reached home on an error. With a quick 1-0 lead, Jenna Donohoo singled to right field, bringing Karsyn Flowers up to bat with no outs.

The junior sent one straight out to center field, comfortably clearing the fence, and giving Tecumseh a 3-0 lead out of the first inning.

“I was so excited. I knew from off the bat, it felt so good,” Flowers said. “But it being 220 out there, I didn’t know if it’s gonna go. When I saw it I was like, ‘Let’s go.’ That’s a good game starter for all of us to get going.”

Those early runs gave Green the flexibility to throw all of her pitches and not throw right on the plate. However, in the second inning, South Central strung together three singles and scoring two runs on a double. The tying run scored on a sacrifice fly before Green could work out of the inning.

Green admits the second inning drew up some nerves when she returned to the mound. She gave up a double to start the third inning, but three outs ensued. Then, Tecumseh grabbed two more runs as Donohoo hit an RBI single and Flowers crushed an RBI double.

“I got a little nervous, but then I realized we can do this," Green said. "Our bats are so good in this game. We were hitting and I felt good. I was scared for a little bit, though.”

From the fourth inning on, Green stayed in her groove and the Tecumseh offense continued to dominate. In the fifth inning, Alena Holder brought two runs in with a double to give Tecumseh a 7-3 lead. Three more runs came in the sixth inning and the 11th run followed in the seventh.

While South Central hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth, the deficit was too large to overcome. As Green faced her final batter with two outs, she began to feel the emotions.

​​“Right before the last pitch, I knew I had two strikes on her and I was really feeling it like this is my last game,” Green said. “I wanted to strike her out, but that didn’t happen. So I got a ground ball to me and made the last play and it was awesome.”

As Tecumseh hoisted its fourth state trophy, Wood watched several yards away with a smile on his face and a medal around his neck. His team had been ranked No. 1 all season and to finish in the top spot felt a little surreal.

All season, Tecumseh got every team’s best effort. Every school wanted a piece of number one. Every game had a little extra hype to it.

But each time, Wood’s team held strong, stayed the course, and continued to show up each day until the end.

“Toughness, competitiveness, willingness to sacrifice, work extra,” Wood said. “You wouldn’t believe how many kids will hit after a two and a half-hour practice. My wife asks me all the time, I get home at 8, 8:30, where have you been? I say there are 10 of them, 12 of them that want to hit after practice. What am I gonna do? Say no? You can’t. If they want to hit, you stay. And it makes a difference. Hard work pays off.”

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

