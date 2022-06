A dispute over dog poop allegedly escalated to a physical assault, leading to the arrest of a Tiffin man. 58-year-old Jeffrey Serum was booked into the Johnson County Jail just before 4pm Friday. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says just before 7:30pm on May 4th Serum threatened to assault a downstairs neighbor in his Kimberlite Street condominium over dog poop being thrown up onto his balcony. The alleged victim, who had just arrived home from work, claimed he didn’t do it. After the man entered his condo, Serum allegedly came downstairs and beat on the man’s door and deadbolt lock with a hammer. Damage is estimated at over $300.

