ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey, CA

Artichoke festival set to begin Saturday in Monterey

By Ricardo Tovar
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UVpEy_0g7QJR8D00

Monterey, Calif. (KION-TV)-- This year's festival features artichoke cooking demonstrations, a farmer’s market with freshly harvested produce and an artichoke agricultural education exhibit just to name a few.

“Oh! It's going to be a beautiful weekend! Please come out and enjoy great entertainment, food, wine, and lots of brand new vendors," said Kathryn Parish, Board President of the Artichoke Festival. "It's really important that people come and attend, because the more money we make, the more we can give back to the community.”

The artichoke festival starts tomorrow at the Monterey County Fairgrounds and this year's theme is "The Heart of the Harvest."

There will also be live stage entertainment family-friendly fun activities and artichokes prepared in a variety of delicious ways.

The Artichoke Festival is a non-profit established to help other non-profits with funding.

Parish said that this year without COVID-19 restrictions they expect an even bigger turnout. She also adds that if you feel sick do not attend the festival to avoid exposing others.

To find out more about the event click here .

The post Artichoke festival set to begin Saturday in Monterey appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 0

Related
KSBW.com

Craft beer mini golf company signs lease at Cannery Row

MONTEREY, Calif. — A new business has announced that it is coming to Monterey's Cannery Row. Tipsy Putt, a local craft beer minigolf experience, will open its fourth California location on California's Central Coast. The new pub will feature an indoor mini golf course infused with local art, a...
MONTEREY, CA
benitolink.com

Eat, Drink, Savor: Taylor Farms’ salad kits feature our local produce

Unless you are buying straight off a produce stand, or build your salad from scratch, the chances are good that the salad ingredients you buy at the grocery store came from Taylor Farms, the world’s largest producer of cut vegetables. Chains like Chipotle and McDonald’s depend on them, as do school lunchrooms across the county.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

New Fosters Freeze announced for Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. — Salinas is getting a new Fosters Freeze location, the first new Fosters Freeze in the country in 13 years. According to the company, the new location will be coming to North Salinas by early fall. This new location will be owned and operated by Jared and...
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Carmel Valley fire contained at seven acres

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)--A fire that broke out south of Carmel Valley on Chews Ridge has been contained at 7 acres, according to Cal Fire. Firefighters will stay at the scene for several more hours to improve control lines and cool hot spots. Cal Fire said the fire began at 3:25 p.m. and the fire The post Carmel Valley fire contained at seven acres appeared first on KION546.
CARMEL VALLEY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Monterey County, CA
Monterey, CA
Government
Local
California Society
Local
California Government
City
Monterey, CA
Monterey, CA
Society
Monterey County, CA
Society
Monterey County, CA
Government
benitolink.com

Santana Ranch class of 2022 leaves its mark on the school

This article was written by BenitoLink intern Juliana Luna. Students at Rancho Santana School in Hollister left a parting gift on one of the school’s buildings. Serving as an empty canvas, a back wall adorned with the school’s colors: red, white and black. Art teachers Clay Peer and...
HOLLISTER, CA
KSBW.com

March for Our Lives in Monterey

MONTEREY, Calif. — A couple hundred people gathered at Window on the Bay in Monterey on Saturday for a March for Our Lives rally. The event part of a national movement bringing protesters out across the country over the weekend to call for an end to gun violence. "What...
MONTEREY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Artichokes#Cooking#Wine
lookout.co

Sunday Reads: Is Santa Cruz meant to keep the Warriors in town?

Is there a future for the Santa Cruz Warriors — in Santa Cruz?. It’s been 10 years since the local Seadubs made a big splash in our little town. KP Arena’s been a good temp home, but now a more permanent place is needed. How did this odd match between Surf City and pro basketball come to be? Wallace Baine with the perspective here.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
pajaronian.com

Local “justice warrior” dies

Laura Segura, whose leadership at Monarch Services topped off a lifetime of service to the community in which she grew up, and who was as known for her fierce advocacy as she was for being an athlete, artist, friend and—for a small stretch in the 1990s—an aspiring rapper, died Thursday after a battle with cancer. She was 54.
WATSONVILLE, CA
news24-680.com

Bit Of Excitement On Aisle 9 At Lafayette Whole Foods Sunday

Frankly – and perhaps sadly – we weren’t going to write anything about what we have come to regard as a commonplace occurrence these days, but we’re taking a number of inquiries so here we go. Witnesses report attempting to enter the Whole Foods store at...
LAFAYETTE, CA
lookout.co

The singing dentist: How Dr. Deepak Sachdev brings joy to his patients

Editor’s note: Lookout worked with students at Pajaro Valley Unified School District’s Diamond Technology Institute charter high school through the 2021-22 school year. As a demonstration project, supported by Santa Cruz County Credit Union, Lookout provided the school’s students and teachers complete access to Lookout’s local news and information, which has been used in several classes. This spring, Lookout staffers worked with Diamond Technology juniors, who interviewed Watsonville community members to create their own version of Lookout’s ongoing Unsung Santa Cruz series. Today through Thursday, we feature the students’ contributions. For more information on our expanding student engagement programs, both in high schools and at UC Santa Cruz and Cabrillo College, check out our Student Access page.
WATSONVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
KCRA.com

Here are things to do this weekend in Northern California

From the Sacramento Pride festival to Modesto's American Graffiti festival, here is a round-up of events happening this weekend across Northern California. The State Theatre of Modesto presents Glitter Coven’s QUEER: A Burlesque Pride Celebration on Friday. Learn more here. The Sacramento Pride March and Festival takes place at...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Safe Parking proposal for Modesto's unhoused reaches final steps

MODESTO, Calif. — A new pilot project in Modesto is looking to give people living in their car a stable place to stay during the nights. Modesto officials are exploring a potential "Safe Parking" project at 9th and B streets. If passed, the proposal would accommodate up to 25 cars and run for 12 hours a day for six months. It offers people living in their cars a place to stay overnight without worry of their vehicle being impounded and without worry of where they can stay for a night.
MODESTO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Irrigation restrictions now in effect for Salinas and King City

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Cal Water has moved to phase two of its drought management response plan Friday, which includes additional outdoor watering limits and increased water waste penalties. Outdoor landscape irrigation is now limited to two days per week between 6 p.m. and 8 a.m. unless local ordinances say otherwise. Addresses ending with an odd The post Irrigation restrictions now in effect for Salinas and King City appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Left out to dry: Sprinkler requirements the next hurdle for beleaguered CZU rebuilders

As more families in the Santa Cruz Mountains begin the rebuilding process nearly two years after losing their homes in the CZU Lightning Complex fire, another issue has become evident: a fire sprinkler requirement, and a lack of adequate water pressure for all affected families. Some say this could hinder their ability to get home more so than before: "What can I do, just move in and face possible red-tagging?"
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy