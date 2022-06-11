Artichoke festival set to begin Saturday in Monterey

Monterey, Calif. (KION-TV)-- This year's festival features artichoke cooking demonstrations, a farmer’s market with freshly harvested produce and an artichoke agricultural education exhibit just to name a few.

“Oh! It's going to be a beautiful weekend! Please come out and enjoy great entertainment, food, wine, and lots of brand new vendors," said Kathryn Parish, Board President of the Artichoke Festival. "It's really important that people come and attend, because the more money we make, the more we can give back to the community.”

The artichoke festival starts tomorrow at the Monterey County Fairgrounds and this year's theme is "The Heart of the Harvest."

There will also be live stage entertainment family-friendly fun activities and artichokes prepared in a variety of delicious ways.

The Artichoke Festival is a non-profit established to help other non-profits with funding.

Parish said that this year without COVID-19 restrictions they expect an even bigger turnout. She also adds that if you feel sick do not attend the festival to avoid exposing others.

To find out more about the event click here.

