Irish open Super Regional with win over Vols

By itself, the Razorbacks’ 4-3 win victory over North Carolina early Sunday evening was plenty sweet for Arkansas baseball fans. It’s the 11th time in school history the Arkansas Razorbacks – and the third time in the last four eligible seasons – the Razorbacks are headed to the College World Series. The Hogs sure did it in dramatic fashion after heading into the bottom of the ninth inning down 3-2. That’s when the Hogs’ bats heated up in a hurry, getting the bases loaded in time for Brady Slavens to step up to the plate and playtime role of hero.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO