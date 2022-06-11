ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle Richards reveals she's couch-ridden and 'can not move' after suffering back injury... as her two loyal German Shepherds stay by her side

By Kevin Kayhart For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Kyle Richards is going to be spending a lot more time at home, on her couch, after suffering a back injury this week.

On Thursday, The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star, 53, shared the news by posting a photo of herself watching television with a food tray on her lap.

While on the mend parked on her couch, Richards has been getting some tender loving care from her four-legged family members, especially her two German Shepherds who've been by her side since she suffered the injury.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2reyoX_0g7QJFmj00
Injured: Kyle Richards, 53, revealed she suffered back injury 'and can not move' on Thursday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I0ads_0g7QJFmj00
Couch-ridden: The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star announced her back injury with an Instagram photo of herself watching television with a food tray on her lap

'I hurt my back and can not move,' the reality star, 53, revealed in the initial photo that was taken as she watched television. 'This is where I will be for the unforeseeable future.'

The image showed her food tray, consisting a tomato soup and a green side dish, and her feet covered up with a blanket, with the television in the background.

One day later, Richards gave an update on her health, but again did not share how she sustained the injury.

It turns out her two German Shepherds Luna and River have brightened her spirits by sharing their love and attention.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fmBPP_0g7QJFmj00
Man's best friend: The reality star credited her two German Shepherds Luna and River for staying by her side and sharing their love and concern since she was injured
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11gYlq_0g7QJFmj00
Four-legged family members: Richards revealed River and Luna haven't left her side as she lays on the couch watching television

'These babies won't leave my side. Not even to eat or use the bathroom #germanshepherds,' she explained, along with a crying face, prayer, and red heart emojis.

To compound her point about the pooches constant attention, Richards dropped in a clip of The Police's classic 1983 hit song Every Breath You Take.

'Every bond you break, every step you take, I'll be watching you,' Sting can be heard singing as the Instagram video pans between Luna and River.

In all, Richards and husband Mauricio Umansky have six dogs, which includes a mixed breed dog named Storm, a golden retriever named Bambi, a Pomeranian named Romeo, and newcomer Smokey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ATcjO_0g7QJFmj00
Hurts when you laugh: Richards disclosed that she was watching the comedy film Bridesmaids (2011) as she laid on the couch
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ihfGX_0g7QJFmj00
Hurts when you laugh: Richards shared that watching Bridesmaids may 'not be the best thing to watch when I can't move,' in a reference to laughing out loud while being injured
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G0Dsf_0g7QJFmj00
Healthier times: Just days ago, Richards was all glammed up for the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, where she strutted out on the red carpet in a black ensemble

She also pointed her camera on the television, revealing that she was watching the comedy film Bridesmaids (2011), starring Kristen Wiig as Annie, a thirtysomething who suffers a series of misfortunes after being asked to serve as maid of honor for her best friend, Lillian (Maya Rudolph).

'Maybe not the best thing to watch when I Can't move,' she added, along with three more crying face emojis, in a reference to the pain she likely will endure while laughing out loud.

The injury comes days after Richards stepped out looking glamorous in a black ensemble for the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards in Los Angeles.

She attended the event, in part, after being nominated for Most Frightened Performance for her role in Halloween Kills, which is the latest Michael Myers slasher film with Jamie Lee Curtis reprising her role as Laurie Strode.

Richards reprised her role of Lindsey Wallace from the 1978 original Halloween film.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23npNU_0g7QJFmj00
Family: In all, Richards and husband Mauricio Umansky have six dogs, which includes a mixed breed dog named Storm, a golden retriever named Bambi, a Pomeranian named Romeo, and newcomer Smokey to go along with Luna and River; she is pictured with a dog trainer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vpppe_0g7QJFmj00
Her man: Richards and Umansky have been married since 1996
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rGkel_0g7QJFmj00
And Smokey makes six: Smokey, who's the newest of the four-legged family members, was adopted by Richards and her husband around the new year

