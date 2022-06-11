ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freehold, NY

Jersey Proud: Freehold Fire Dept. lights candle for 150-year anniversary

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z4myO_0g7QJ7oA00

There's a lit candle inside the Freehold Fire Department to honor a 50-year-old request that is Jersey Proud.

A fireman from the department lit the candle this week. The Department celebrates its 150th anniversary Saturday.

Fifty years ago, the firemen celebrating the centennial lit this same candle. They asked that every 25 years on the anniversary, it's lit again. And so it was in 1997 on the 125th anniversary. The flame is burning now for the 150th anniversary.

Residents are invited to stop by and help Freehold Fire celebrate the milestone from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Freehold Racetrack.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Freehold, NY
CNY News

Otsego And Schoharie Counties Police Blotter: June 7 To June 13

All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Jason Rude, 46, of Oneonta, was arrested for drunk driving. State police charged Rude with first-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and driving while intoxicated. Otsego County deputies working with...
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
News 12

Police: Group set fireworks off into car in Stamford

Police are looking for the people who they say took fireworks from a store, set them off in a parking lot and threw one into a car window, starting a fire inside the vehicle. It happened on June 5 at a grocery store parking lot in Stamford. Stamford police released...
STAMFORD, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jersey#Candle#Dept
hudsonvalleyone.com

Kingston Point Auto Show

The annual Kingston Point Auto Show, presented by the Woodstock Motor Club, was held Saturday, June 11 overlooking the Hudson River. There was a DJ, food and prizes were given out. There was a great turnout of cars and spectators this year.
KINGSTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WIBX 950

Beware of Bears! One Spotted Roaming Small CNY Neighborhood

This guy must be lost. A black bear was spotted roaming the streets of a small Central New York village, a long way from the Adirondack mountains, where bears usually call home. Megan Spina noticed the bear roaming in the village of Verona near the Verona Fire Department over the...
VERONA, NY
News 12

News 12

83K+
Followers
28K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy