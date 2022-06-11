Jersey Proud: Freehold Fire Dept. lights candle for 150-year anniversary

There's a lit candle inside the Freehold Fire Department to honor a 50-year-old request that is Jersey Proud.

A fireman from the department lit the candle this week. The Department celebrates its 150th anniversary Saturday.

Fifty years ago, the firemen celebrating the centennial lit this same candle. They asked that every 25 years on the anniversary, it's lit again. And so it was in 1997 on the 125th anniversary. The flame is burning now for the 150th anniversary.

Residents are invited to stop by and help Freehold Fire celebrate the milestone from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Freehold Racetrack.