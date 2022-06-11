ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Woman Who Disappeared From Houston 42 Years Ago Found Living In Oklahoma

By News On 6
news9.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman who disappeared as a baby more than 40-years...

www.news9.com

oklahomatoday.com

Derrick Smith Jr. is sharing Oklahoma’s rich heritage from the back of a motorcycle.

Once, they were places of refuge and community for people who had been enslaved in Indian Territory and other parts of the South. After the Civil War, African Americans created more than fifty settlements in what would become the state of Oklahoma. Some of these towns had short lives, while others flourished, providing self-governance and an escape from the discrimination some residents experienced in other communities as well as an atmosphere of racial solidarity.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Miss Oklahoma crowned at River Spirit Casino

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Miss Bricktown Megan Gold was crowned Miss Oklahoma 2022 Saturday night at River Spirit Casino. Gold competed against 35 other candidates for the title and will receive a $25,000 cash scholarship, and represent Oklahoma in the Miss America competition. The top five finalists were first...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KLST/KSAN

2022 Texas missing persons

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas EquuSearch Search and Recovery are committed to providing experienced, organized, and ethical volunteer search efforts for missing persons in the state of Texas. Here is a list of those on their website and Facebook currently missing. All photos of missing persons on this list can be found on the Texas Equusearch […]
TEXAS STATE
KRMG

Oklahoma band director faces federal rape charges

MARLOW, Okla. — A grand jury has indicted an Oklahoma band director on federal rape charges. William Daniel, a former teacher at Marlow High School, is accused of inappropriately touching a student. Federal court documents say the incidents happened between February and May. A grand jury indicted Daniel on...
eparisextra.com

Oklahoma officials investigate after man’s body found in river

According to officials, fishermen found the body around 6:30 p.m. on the Kiamichi River’s Hugo Dam, about three miles south of Sawyer. Oklahoma officials are investigating after a man’s body was found in the Kiamichi River in Choctaw County on Sunday evening. Reportedly, the man’s body was found...
SAWYER, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

New Miss Oklahoma crowned Saturday

TULSA, Okla. — Thirty six candidates from across the state of Oklahoma competed for the title of Miss Oklahoma on Saturday. Megan Gold, Miss Bricktown, was crowned the winner at the River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa. Gold receives a $25,000 cash scholarship to further her education and will...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Five-year-old boy drowns at Oklahoma state park

CADDO COUTNY, Okla. — A 5-year-old boy drowned on Friday near a play area at the Fort Cobb State Park in Caddo County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. The boy was with family near the Deer Run playground when he went missing and found in an area of water three-feet deep not moving, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
CADDO COUNTY, OK
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KLAW 101

Ten Terrifying Oklahoma Hauntings That Will Keep You Up at Night!

If you're into the paranormal and supernatural Oklahoma has more than its fair share of haunted places, urban legends, and eerie tales. It seems almost every county, town, and place you can go to in the Sooner State there are ghost stories being told. As a matter of fact, Oklahoma is one of the most haunted states with more ghosts per capita than anywhere else in the entire country! Here are 10 terrifying hauntings in OK.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma brewery finds permanent home at Armory

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma brewery has found its home at the 23rd Street Armory. COOP Ale Works has bought the 23rd Street Armory and plans to completely restore the building, all while preserving its history. "This is an iconic local gem. But we're also going to bring new...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Click2Houston.com

These beautiful, heat-loving plants won’t die -- unless you really try -- in your Houston garden

HOUSTON – You live and learn. I wrote this story a few years ago and have learned much about plants in Houston, Texas. You can kill them. Even the ones that supposedly shouldn’t die in Houston heat. (Today’s verdict on that story? Hydrangeas need A LOT of water to live, gardenias need sun and love of which I sometimes don’t have a ton of, amaryllis continue to put on a bold show in spring, hostas will outlive that 1980s refrigerator that’s time itself). So we still stand by that reporting, but there’s more out there that might do a lot better than those choices.
HOUSTON, TX

