ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

NFL player hosts football camp in Broken Arrow

By Dominique O'Neill, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00XQAl_0g7QI2Qk00

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Chris Harris Jr., a Bixby native NFL football player, held his annual Underdog Academy Football Camp in Broken Arrow Friday.

The free camp has been held in Bixby for the last five years, but this year Harris brought the experience to Tiger Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow for the 350 participants.

The children at the football camp were between six and 15-years-old, and they were given the chance to run through drills and practice like the professionals.

Harris said the camp is all about teaching children the value in giving back.

“Knowing how to give to your people and building heart in them, so if they do make it they learn how to give back,” Harris told FOX23. “Also, give them that uplift so they can do anything they want in their careers and teach them hard work.”

Campers were able to run through multiple training sessions with one-on-one instruction from professional athletes and high level football coaches.

Harris said the goal of the camp is to teach kids about becoming good at football but also teaching good life skills.

“You have to compete in life, so teaching [kids] that giving them that spirit that’s the main goal,” he said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Breaking: Patriots Player Hit With 2-Game Suspension

The New England Patriots might need to bring in some extra defensive line depth to start training camp. One of their lineman is now slated to miss some time to start the season. According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, Patriots defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale has been suspended. He will...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The DK Metcalf Trade Rumors

The NFL offseason has already had a few massive wide receivers trades this offseason and that has some wondering if D.K. Metcalf could be next. Metcalf didn't show up to OTAs and was also not present for mandatory minicamp in Seattle. He's frustrated that contract talks haven't resulted in a new deal.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Report: Patriots DT suspended for first two games of season

The New England Patriots reportedly will be without defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale to begin the 2022 NFL season. Ekuale has been suspended for the first two games of the campaign, according to ESPN's Field Yates. A reason for his suspension has not yet been disclosed. The 28-year-old spent all of...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
The Spun

Son Of Former MLB Star Ray Knight Dead At 42

Former MLB Star Ray Knight received some awful news on Saturday after his son Brooks passed away. He was just 42 years old. Mets PR spokesman Jay Horwitz released a statement following the tragic news as all of his former teammates were heartbroken by this news. "Sending condolences to Ray...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bixby, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Bixby, OK
Football
Local
Oklahoma Football
Broken Arrow, OK
Sports
City
Bixby, OK
City
Broken Arrow, OK
Broken Arrow, OK
Football
The Spun

Bill Belichick To Coach Another Sport? NFL World Reacts

Bill Belichick will likely go down as the greatest football coach in the history of the sport. But how would the legendary New England Patriots head coach fare if he coached another sport?. It would be cool to watch, that's for sure. And, according to the Premier Lacrosse League, it...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Harris
NBC Sports

Robert Williams updates status after tweaking knee in Game 4

Robert Williams has been a difference-maker in the NBA Finals despite dealing with nagging left knee soreness. The Boston Celtics big man tweaked the knee in Game 4, but there's optimism he'll be able to take the court for Game 5 on Monday. C's head coach Ime Udoka shed some...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Cox Media Group
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
65K+
Followers
114K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy