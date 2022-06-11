NFL player hosts football camp in Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Chris Harris Jr., a Bixby native NFL football player, held his annual Underdog Academy Football Camp in Broken Arrow Friday.

The free camp has been held in Bixby for the last five years, but this year Harris brought the experience to Tiger Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow for the 350 participants.

The children at the football camp were between six and 15-years-old, and they were given the chance to run through drills and practice like the professionals.

Harris said the camp is all about teaching children the value in giving back.

“Knowing how to give to your people and building heart in them, so if they do make it they learn how to give back,” Harris told FOX23. “Also, give them that uplift so they can do anything they want in their careers and teach them hard work.”

Campers were able to run through multiple training sessions with one-on-one instruction from professional athletes and high level football coaches.

Harris said the goal of the camp is to teach kids about becoming good at football but also teaching good life skills.

“You have to compete in life, so teaching [kids] that giving them that spirit that’s the main goal,” he said.

