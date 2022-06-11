ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Post 2 drops Wood Bat Classic nightcap

By Daniel Woods
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Morgantown Post 2 wrapped up day one of the Wood Bat Classic at Dale Miller Field against Berkeley Post 14.

Post 14 got three in the top of the first but then Post 2 got the offense going. Tony Marsh legged out an infield single and that put two on base for Cody Thomas.

Morgantown got both of them home on one play as a wild pitch brought Zach Brennan in and a throwing error on the play allowed Marsh to chug in all the way from second. That makes it 3-2 after one.

Mayson Jack took some time to settle in on the mound as Berkeley got one back in the top of the second with a bases loaded fielder’s choice but Jack was locked in the rest of the way.

Something of a pitcher’s duel ensued from there on out as as all six runs in this game came in the first two innings as Post 2 dropped this one by a final of 4-2

WBOY 12 News

Post 2 looking to live up to expectations this summer

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – As the state baseball tournament grows smaller in the rear view mirror, American Legion competition grows closer with local teams opening their slates this week. Morgantown Post 2 came a win short of winning the Great Lakes regional tournament a year ago and in the months since have seen local high school […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

North-South Basketball Classic tips off tonight

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va – The best West Virginia has to offer on the hardwood take center stage tonight. The North-South Girls Basketball Classic tips off at 6 pm with numerous local standouts joining the North roster including Fairmont Senior teammates and Division I signees Marley Washenitz and Meredith Maier. They’re joined by Buckhannon-Upshur’s Shelby McDaniels, […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
