Post 2 drops Wood Bat Classic nightcap
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Morgantown Post 2 wrapped up day one of the Wood Bat Classic at Dale Miller Field against Berkeley Post 14.
Post 14 got three in the top of the first but then Post 2 got the offense going. Tony Marsh legged out an infield single and that put two on base for Cody Thomas.
Morgantown got both of them home on one play as a wild pitch brought Zach Brennan in and a throwing error on the play allowed Marsh to chug in all the way from second. That makes it 3-2 after one.
Mayson Jack took some time to settle in on the mound as Berkeley got one back in the top of the second with a bases loaded fielder’s choice but Jack was locked in the rest of the way.
Mayson Jack took some time to settle in on the mound as Berkeley got one back in the top of the second with a bases loaded fielder's choice but Jack was locked in the rest of the way.

Something of a pitcher's duel ensued from there on out as as all six runs in this game came in the first two innings as Post 2 dropped this one by a final of 4-2
