ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

How to Watch the X-Men Movies in Chronological Order

By Adam Bankhurst
IGN
 3 days ago

The X-Men franchise is a beloved collection of 13 movies that began all the way back in 2000 with such fan favorites as Patrick Stewart’s Charles Xavier and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. However, the films take a bit of Star Wars approach and begin later on in the stories of many of...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Ms. Marvel: Where Does Her Bracelet Get Its Power?

It’s the dawn of a new era for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as Bisha K. Ali’s Ms. Marvel introduces a plucky new hero to the world’s highest-grossing franchise. While the series might not be your traditional MCU outing of gritty fights and macho Avengers throwing their weight around, its whimsical aesthetic is winning over critics.
LIFESTYLE
IGN

Knives Out 2 Is Officially Called Glass Onion

Almost a year after production on the long-awaited sequel began, Knives Out 2 officially has a title: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. The title was announced in a Tweet by director and writer Rian Johnson, who is producing the sequel alongside Ram Bergman. In a thread of Tweets preceding the announcement, Johnson praises writer Agatha Christie's novels and says that he hopes the sequel will continue to "emulate Christie and have every film be like a whole new book"
MOVIES
IGN

Ark 2 Is Now Arriving in 2023

We got a new cinematic look at Ark 2 today, which will now be released in 2023. At today's Xbox-Bethesda summer showcase, we got a fresh cinematic trailer game – which if you don't remember, stars Vin Diesel – and a new release window, 2023. Ark 2 was...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Fassbender
Person
Hugh Jackman
Person
Famke Janssen
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
James Mcavoy
Person
Patrick Stewart
Person
Ian Mckellen
IGN

Dark Winds: Season 1 Review

Dark Winds premiered June 12 on AMC and AMC+ with new episodes weekly. Sometimes all it takes to invigorate a standard genre of storytelling is just letting a different perspective take the reins. Dark Winds, the AMC adaptation of Tony Hillerman’s Leaphorn & Chee novel, The Dark Wind, proves that by crafting an engaging thriller/mystery that is told by, set in the lands of, and is primarily about Native Americans. Set on the Navajo reservation near Monument Valley in the 1970s, the series follows the FBI investigation of a daring bank robbery in Gallup, New Mexico, and the Navajo Tribal inquiry into the local murder of two Native residents, which are revealed to be intertwined. Doing the legwork on the reservation are Lt. Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon), his new deputy Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon), and sergeant Bernadette Manuelito (Jessica Matten), who were all born on the res and know their communities in a way no outsiders ever will. The strange behaviors of some residents and newcomers coalesce with the personal stories of the three cops, and their complicated relationships with one another, their people, and the white people who come onto their land. The writing and acting in Dark Winds gives us a fascinating cultural immersion into the world of the Navajo, exposing the societal, political, and cultural complexities that creates a tapestry of problems unique to the compelling investigation.
TV SERIES
IGN

One Piece: Who’s Who in the Netflix Show

The world of One Piece is coming to Netflix as a live-action adaptation of the much-beloved manga. We recently got our first look at some of the extended cast of the series, along with concept art and sets from the show. From Monkey D. Luffy to Red Hair to Alvida and beyond, the cast of the show looks to be massive.
TV SERIES
IGN

The 10 Best Vampire Anime of All Time

Vampire stories have been haunting humans for millennia. From folkloric tales to Bram Stoker's Dracula all the way through classics like Lost Boys, Buffy, and Interview With the Vampire, the terrifying specter of the bloosucker is one of pop culture's favorite monsters. It's not just live action that has all the fun, though. In the realm of anime, there are a ton of brilliant vampire tales. From monster high schools to unwilling vampiric heroes, historical horror to more obviously Dracula influenced takes, some of our favorite vampire shows and movies are anime. So we're here to list the ten best vampire anime of all time for your viewing pleasure. Get ready to revisit some classics, find some new faves, and maybe even get a little blood-drenched nostalgia hit!
COMICS
IGN

Corner Office Review

Corner Office was reviewed out of the Tribeca Film Festival, where it made its world premiere. In Joachim Back’s Corner Office, Jon Hamm plays the anti-Don Draper (the role that made him famous on AMC’s Mad Men) in a sly bit of casting that works wonders for the surreal workplace satire. Unfortunately, it’s the movie’s only consistent high point. Hamm is wonderfully strange as a stiff nine-to-fiver who discovers a secret, pristine workspace that becomes his private escape, but the story’s absurdist metaphors for the capitalist rat race peak early, and continue to plateau until things eventually peter out. It’s worth a few chuckles, but little more.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chronological Order#Chronology#X Men
IGN

Let’s Talk About Everything Coming to Netflix After Stranger Things

Netflix used to be the only king of the streaming game, but as competition from other streaming firms has grown, the necessity for Netflix to extend its offers has grown as well. Netflix has established itself as a destination for visually stunning animated series, blockbuster action pictures, and everything in between. With big titles like Stranger Things, The Umbrella Academy, Arcane, and others, they've created a reputation for themselves. Netflix held its second annual Geeked Week during Summer of Games and featured new trailers, TV show announcements, behind-the-scenes interviews with producers, and more. Among all the big names, Netflix has the advantage of being one of the more experienced streaming firms, but only time will tell if the material they invest in will keep them going in the long run. I have a question for the IGN community: Did you see anything exciting during Netflix's Geeked week?
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
IGN

The Last of Us Part 2 Has Sold Over 10 Million Copies

Naughty Dog has confirmed that, as of Spring 2022, The Last of Us Part 2 has sold over 10 million copies. The milestone was shared in the "The Growing Future of The Last of Us" article on PlayStation.Blog, the same one that gave further details on The Last of Us Part 1 remake, the standalone multiplayer game set in its universe, and HBO's The Last of Us series.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Redfall: New Gameplay Trailer Reveals Many Ways To Kill a Vampire

After a year of waiting since its original reveal, we've finally seen gameplay of Arkane's upcoming co-op vampire shooter, Redfall. Unsurprisingly, it looks pretty slick. Shown as part of the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, a roughly five-minute long gameplay trailer for Redfall showed off both single player and co-op in action, as well as a quick look at the abilities of all four of the playable characters.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Comments of the Week: Summer of Gaming Spectacular

Hello there, and welcome to Summer of Gaming Week! Over the last week and a half, a lot of fantastic news has come out, and you, the IGN readers, have had some great discussions about it. Let's get into the comments from the week of June 10th without further ado!
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Assassin's Creed: Ubisoft Announces 'Celebration Stream' for Tomorrow

Ubisoft is hosting an "Assassin's Creed Celebration Livestream" tomorrow, June 14, in an announcement that may signal an impending announcement for Assassin's Creed Infinity — its upcoming game confirmed to be in development last year. Ubisoft didn't offer any hints regarding the livestreams content, or even a runtime. Instead,...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Once Human - Official Trailer

The opening of a mysterious silver door unleashed a catastrophe onto this world forever changing the course of human history. Over the next 30 years, the last remnants of humanity are struggling and nearing extinction. Until you arrived. Little by little you'll gather resources in your struggle to survive and heal the land from the otherworldly terrors. This is Once Human, a new weird sandbox survival game. In Partnership with NetEase Games.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy