White River Valley tops Blue Mountain for D-IV baseball three-peat

By Alex Abrami, Burlington Free Press
 3 days ago

White River Valley manufactured its way to a three-peat on Friday.

The second-seeded Wildcats scratched out the tie-breaking run in the sixth inning and held on to edge No. 1 and undefeated Blue Mountain 5-4 in the Division IV high school baseball state championship at Centenninal Field.

It's the second straight year the Wildcats (15-4) bested Blue Mountain in the D-IV final; they also won the D-III crown in 2019 before COVID wiped out the 2020 spring season.

In the decisive sixth frame, Austin Tracy led off with a walk and, following a pop-up, raced to third on Macin Gaudette's single to left.  Tracy then scored on a wild pitch to give WRV the 5-4 margin.

Winning pitcher Robby McShinsky struck out the side in the bottom of the sixth and worked around a leadoff walk in the seventh to secure the title. In McShinsky's 108-pitch complete-game effort, the right-handed junior allowed six hits and three earned runs while fanning five.

"Just go out like it's any other game, throw the best that I could," McShinsky said of his mindset after getting the championship start.

Of the final inning, McShinsky admitted he was "pretty nervous" but relied on the defense behind him.

"I knew my team had my back," the said.

Down 4-1 entering the bottom of the fourth inning, Blue Mountain staged a three-run rally, capped by Brody Kingsbury's game-tying double that brought home a pair of teammates. But the Bucks' hopes of another comeback were derailed in the seventh.  Ethan Gilding reached on an error, but then got caught stealing on Kris Fennimore's missed bunt attempt.

McShinsky then got Fennimore swinging for the second out and Kason Blood flied out to center to end the game.

For Blue Mountain, losing pitcher Evan Dennis went the distance with 13 strikeouts. He also yielded seven hits, three earned runs and two walks. Cameron Roy (2-for-3) and Cameron Dennis (1-for-3) each had RBIs for the Bucks.

Jameson Roussel and Donavan Craven each drove in two runs for WRV. Dominic Craven and Macin Gaudette each doubled in their two-hit games. Brayden Russ also doubled.

Contact Alex Abrami at aabrami@freepressmedia.com . Follow him on Twitter: @aabrami5 .

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: White River Valley tops Blue Mountain for D-IV baseball three-peat

