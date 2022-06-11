Pitching key again as Wood Ducks top Cannon Ballers

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WNCT) — For the third straight game, Down East’s pitching staff kept the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers in check.

And unlike the first two games, the Wood Ducks were able to put runs on the board early on their way to a 9-2 win over Kannapolis on Friday at Atrium Health Ballpark.

Down East starter Josh Stephan (2-1) struck out nine batters and allowed just three hits in eight innings on the mound. He yielded two runs, which came by way of solo homers from Kannapolis’s Wes Kath and D.J. Gladney.

The Wood Ducks took an early lead by scoring five runs through the first three innings. They also added two runs in the fifth and eighth innings.

Yosy Galan and Abimelec Ortiz had three RBIs apiece for the Wood Ducks. Galan notched his eighth home run of the season and a double. Ortiz had two doubles.

Click here to see what’s next for the Wood Ducks.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.