ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hedgesville, WV

Joe Louis Esquivel charged in deadly mass shooting at Maryland factory as new details emerge

By Jesse O’Neill
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eQSnr_0g7QEpjE00

A Maryland factory worker accused of killing three coworkers and injuring two other people in a Thursday shooting was charged with dozens of felonies, including murder, authorities said Friday.

Joe Louis Esquivel, 23, of Hedgesville, WV, was hit with a slew of murder, attempted murder, assault and weapons charges in connection with the Smithsburg massacre, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

He was behind bars with no bond Friday night, officials said.

Esquivel went to his car to get a gun after working a full shift at Columbia Machine, Inc. Thursday. He returned to the concrete product factory’s break room and allegedly opened fire on fellow workers around 2:30 p.m., according to authorities.

After allegedly killing Mark Frey, 50; Charles Minnick Jr., 31; Joshua Wallace, 30, and critically injuring another colleague, Esquivel fled in his Mitsubishi Eclipse before he was stopped by state police about ten miles away, police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nFEPM_0g7QEpjE00
Police work near the scene where Joe Esquivel opened fire at a factory where he killed three people.
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OCbpR_0g7QEpjE00
Esquivel is now behind bars and being held with no bond.
AP

A shootout with two Maryland State Troopers ensued. Esquivel allegedly struck one of them, and he was shot when they returned fire, officials said. Both were hospitalized and expected to survive.

A search of the alleged murderer’s West Virginia home turned up additional firearms, sheriffs said.

The identities and conditions of the injured Columbia Machine worker was not released.

Comments / 0

Related
wfmd.com

Police Chase From PA Ends With Crash In Frederick County

Suspect stole police cruiser and motorcycle before crashing in Emmitsburg. Frederick, Md. (DG) – A man is under police custody after stealing a police cruiser in another state and crashing in Emmitsburg. On Sunday Pennsylvania State Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle. The subject fled...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Man Charged With Murder In Deadly Weekend Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 47-year-old Baltimore man is under arrest in connection with a deadly shooting over the weekend, authorities said Monday. Clifton Curtis Hodges is accused of fatally shooting 56-year-old Bernard Jackson II during a dispute late Saturday night in southwest Baltimore, police said. Officers called to a shooting in the 3600 block of West Lexington Street shortly before midnight Sunday found Jackson shot multiple times. He did not survive. Based on a preliminary investigation, homicide detectives identified Hodges as the shooting suspect, police said. No additional details were immediately provided. Hodges is charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and use of a firearm during a violent crime, court records show. The 47-year-old remains in custody while awaiting court proceedings in the case.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
West Virginia State
State
Washington State
City
Hedgesville, WV
City
Washington, WV
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Road Crew Worker Killed In Hit-Run Crash In Washington County: State Police

Police in Maryland are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a 34-year-old construction worker who was on the job when he was struck, state officials said. Capitol Heights resident Ever Anibal Aleman Ramos was working on I-70 west near Route 66 in Washington County shortly before 4:20 a.m. on Monday, June 13 when he was struck while working in a construction zone.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Deputy Dies After Being Shot In The Line Of Duty

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Wicomico County sheriff’s deputy is dead and a suspect is in custody following a Sunday night shooting in Pittsville, authorities said. Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis announced the line-of-duty death of Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard in a Facebook post on Monday morning, saying deputies are “mourning the loss of an incredible human being.” The shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. Sunday while Hilliard was trying to take a fugitive into custody who was wanted on felony warrants in multiple jurisdictions, authorities said. A chase ensued after Hilliard saw the suspect leaving an apartment complex and at some point...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Highway Worker Killed On I-70 In Washington County

He was picking up construction barrels when he was struck by a motor vehicle. Hagerstown, Md (KM) Maryland State Police say a road crew worker was killed in a hit and run accident in Washington County early Monday morning. At around 4:19 AM, troopers from the Hagerstown Barrack responded to...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Louis
wfmd.com

Police Investigating Fatal Crash In Garrett County

One person died in the three-car crash. Accident, Md. (NS) – One person died in a three-vehicle crash Sunday in Garrett County. Maryland State Police say at around 12:20 p.m., Troopers responded to a crash on Route 219 at Pine Ridge Road in Accident, Maryland. Investigators say 93-year-old Harry...
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man seriously stabbed in Ocean City; suspect in custody

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A victim was seriously stabbed Sunday in Ocean City. According to the Ocean City Police Department, just after 4 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of 8th street for a reported stabbing. Once on scene, police observed a victim with serious injuries. The victim was...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Daily Voice

Impaired Driver Kills Texas Man Fixing Car On I-695 In Baltimore

A 34-year-old man experiencing car problems was struck and killed by an impaired driver while trying to fix his car on I-695 in Baltimore Saturday, June 11, State Police said. Juan Rivera was stopped in the right shoulder standing outside of his 2005 Dodge Dakota on the inner loop near I-70 when his car was struck by a 2014 Toyota Tacoma driven by Moto Chapol, 37, around 9:45 p.m., Maryland State Police said.
BALTIMORE, MD
abc27.com

Adams County woman dies from injuries after 2021 home invasion

(WHTM) – An Adams County woman has died months after sustaining injuries during a home invasion and assault. According to the York County Coroner’s Office, Barbara Laughman passed away on June 8 at a healthcare facility from injuries sustained during a December 2021 home invasion where her husband fatally shot the suspect.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#Columbia Machine Inc#Mitsubishi Eclipse
CBS Baltimore

Hagerstown Church Community Gathers To Pray For Victims Of Columbia Machine Mass Shooting

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — People gathered at a church in Hagerstown, Maryland, on Sunday to pray for the lives lost during a mass shooting at a manufacturing plant in Smithsburg, Maryland. The prayer vigil for the victims of the mass shooting at Columbia Machine was held at the Shiloh United Methodist Church at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Authorities say that 23-year-old Joe Louis Esquivel gunned down 50-year-old Mark Alan Frey, 31-year-old Charles Edward Minnick, and 30-year-old Joshua Robert Wallace at Columbia Machine on Thursday. A fourth employee was injured during the shooting. State troopers tracked down Esquivel’s vehicle near the corner of Mapleville and...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Charged In Smithsburg Mass Shooting Worked Shift Before Getting Gun From His Car, Killing Coworkers, Officials Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A manufacturing plant employee in western Maryland worked a full shift Thursday before retrieving a gun from his car and shooting four co-workers, killing three of them, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. Authorities identified the suspect as 23-year-old Joe Louis Esquivel. He faces over two dozen charges including three counts of first- and second-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder and a slew of assault and firearms-related offenses. Police were called to a shooting at the Columbia Machine plant in Smithsburg about 2:30 p.m., where they found an injured 42-year-old employee near the business and learned...
SMITHSBURG, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Person attacked while walking in Perry Hall, woman runs down two people following Carney argument

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating a carjacking, a robbery, and an assault that were reported over the weekend. At just after 1 a.m. on Friday, June 10, a woman used her vehicle to strike two victims following a verbal argument in the 3000-block of E. Joppa Road in Carney (21234). The suspect attempted to flee but was stopped by officers. At … Continue reading "Person attacked while walking in Perry Hall, woman runs down two people following Carney argument" The post Person attacked while walking in Perry Hall, woman runs down two people following Carney argument appeared first on Nottingham MD.
PERRY HALL, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTOP

Suspect photos from Iverson Mall shooting released by Prince George’s Co. police

Police in Prince George’s County have released photos of two suspects wanted in connection with the shooting at a mall in Hillcrest Heights, Maryland, on Friday. In a news release Saturday, Prince George’s County police released photos taken from surveillance footage at the The Shops at Iverson. According to police, the suspects can be seen fleeing the scene immediately following the shooting that left three victims injured.
HILLCREST HEIGHTS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Windsor Mill Man Arrested Following A Fatal Pedestrian Accident On I-695 Saturday Night

PIKESVILLE, MD (WJZ)– Maryland State Police say 34-year-old Juan Rivera of Texas was struck and killed in a pedestrian accident along I-695 near I-70 around 9:45p.m Saturday night. Rivera was driving a 2005 Dodge Dakota when his vehicle had an unknown mechanical issue forcing him onto the right shoulder of the roadway. He was outside of the vehicle when a 2014 Toyota Tacoma driven by 37-year-old Jose Moto Chapol, of Windsor Mill, struck Rivera and his vehicle. Rivera was taken by ambulance to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center where he was pronounced deceased. Chapol was arrested at the scene and charged with impaired driving. He is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bond. Additional charges are pending in this case after consulting with the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office. The Maryland State Police Investigation into the fatal accident is still ongoing. Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
37K+
Followers
30K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy