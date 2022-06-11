News 12 gets inside look at Belmont Stakes ahead of Saturday’s Triple Crown

One of the world's biggest horse races will be held Saturday and crowds will be at full capacity for the Belmont Stakes for the first time since 2019.

It's the longest of the Triple Crown - a mile and a half stretch on sand, which is why it's considered challenging. It’s the 154th running of the Belmont Stakes.

News 12 caught up with Sonny Leon, the jockey who recently rode "Rich Strike" to a stunning victory in the Kentucky Derby.

“That was the best day of my life,” said Leon.

This is Leon's first time racing in the Belmont Stakes and although Rich Strike is not considered the favorite, Leon is confident his horse can win.

"I feel excited. Tomorrow is a big day - the horse is doing very well,” said Leon.

Along with the fanfare, one cannot forget the colorful array of hats and fascinators - fabulous with feathers and flowers.

“How many opportunities do people really have to wear something like this? Not many, so it is a lot of fun,” said Diane Lebowitz, of Manhattan.

Rich Eulo, from Centereach, says it’s a race he does not want to not miss. He says since 1989, the only one he’s missed was the year of his high school graduation – and when it was canceled because of COVID-19.

This year the field is considered wide open. "We The People" is considered the favorite.

Parking lots will open up at 8:30 a.m. Saturday and people will be allowed into the park at 9 a.m.