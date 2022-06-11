ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonds, WA

Nominate an Edmonds School District Living Legend by June 30

In 1984, former Edmonds School District Superintendent Hal Reasby launched the Living Legend Awards to celebrate the school district’s centennial and recognize teachers and staff for exceptional contributions to the district’s educational environment. In honor of the Foundation...

Art Beat: 10 reasons to attend this year’s Edmonds Arts Festival

An insider’s look at the upcoming Edmonds Arts Festival. Back in February, I joined the group of volunteers that puts on the annual Edmonds Arts Festival. The festival — this year June 17-19 — is something I look forward to every year, and I wanted to find a way to get more involved. The Edmonds Arts Festival is a fully volunteer-run event (if you are interested in volunteering they are still accepting help). The festival is the primary fundraiser that allows the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation to gift scholarships and grants in the community. Grants have provided more than $1 million to fund public art installations and large special projects.
Edmonds Kind of Play: Free summer meals, outdoor movies and activities for families

While I started today’s column excited to share summer options for school meal sites, play options, and outdoor movies, I saw a headline a few days old with some good news for students in our state. Students absent from school due to their mental health will now be able to have those absences excused in Washington State. House Bill 1834 says that after “After hearing from youth across the state of Washington, the legislature recognizes that students’ mental health is a component of their physical health and that students’ mental health can affect their ability to learn.” It added that the requirement is needed because state school districts are not “consistently recognizing student absences for mental health reasons” as excused absences.
Edmonds Arts Festival to feature local authors at Literary Arts Booth

For the first time ever, visitors to the Edmonds Arts Festival June 17-19 will have an opportunity to chat with local authors at the Literary Arts Booth located on the Plaza above the Edmonds Library. A number of the authors are members of EPIC Group Writers, which has joined with the Edmonds Bookshop to host this event.
Edmonds Waterfront Center celebrating Juneteenth this week

The Edmonds Waterfront Center will be celebrating Juneteenth June 13-17. Featured all week at the Potlatch Bistro is an authentic soul food special: jambalaya, cornbread and a sweet potato tart prepared by guest chef Robin Ullman, operations manager at the EWC. In addition to her master’s degree in international community development, Ullman has a culinary arts degree from North Seattle College.
Graduate with Down syndrome makes history at Olympia college

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Throughout his entire life, Dylan Kuehl been told that he can’t, or he shouldn’t. “They should not be saying that to me,” said Kuehl. He proved his doubters wrong again on Friday when he got a bachelor’s degree from The Evergreen State College. Kuehl, 38, became the first graduate living with Down syndrome in the college’s 51-year history.
Summer Smash tennis tournament for high school players returning in July

The Snohomish Summer Smash tennis tournament for high school players is set for July 21-24 at the Snohomish High School courts. Registration costs are $35 for singles players and $50 for doubles and mixed doubles teams, with proceeds going to the Snohomish High School tennis programs. Tournament Director Kraig Norris,...
Community Transit board approves plan to engage communities on service impacts

The Community Transit Board of Directors has approved a three-year plan that addresses how the agency engages minority and low-income populations. Community Transit provides bus and paratransit service, vanpool and alternative commute options in Snohomish County. According to a Community Transit news release, Title VI of the Civil Rights Act...
High school graduations continue June 16-20, and you can watch them via livestream too

The Edmonds School District continues its high school graduations June 16-20, and you can watch any of the ceremonies via livestream, thanks to Mountlake Terrace High School’s Visual Communications Club HBN. According to club advisory and MTHS teacher Angelo Comeaux, Club HBN is a a student leadership organization offered...
Abortion rights in WA fall into limbo at religious hospitals

With the U.S. Supreme Court expected to overturn Roe v. Wade this month, Washington state, a longstanding haven for abortion care, is positioning itself as a sanctuary for an influx of out-of-state patients. But abortion access is already out of reach in some parts of the Northwest — especially in communities where Catholic hospitals proliferate.
Auburn seeks applicants for an artist in residence

Attention artists: The City of Auburn is searching for artists to apply for the 2023 Mary Olson Farm Artist in Residence. The residency, which takes place during June and July, provides a $3,500 stipend and studio space in the large historic barn on the 67-acre farm. In addition to the...
Meet the new business: The Paper Feather

Products and/or services: Stationery shop specializing in greeting cards (designed and handmade in store by owner), local products, vintage items and fun gifts with a focus on women-owned brands. How long in business: “I had a storefront for 10 years in the Pike Place Market, which I closed in February,”...
Dori: Local teen talks about backlash she gets for her politics

Being called racist and homophobic is nothing new to 14-year-old KellyAnna Brooking. The Kitsap County teen told weekend attendees at the annual Lincoln Day Dinner in Bremerton that it’s the price she pays for being a conservative Christian in a public school. She told Monday’s Dori Monson Show listeners,...
Scene in Lynnwood: June fluff

No, it’s not snowing at Whole Foods Market in Lynnwood. It’s that time of year for cottonwood trees to send off their seeds in the “fluff.” (Photo by Char Blankenship)
Philip Clement: Army veteran practiced dentistry in Lake City for 47 years

Age 94, of Shoreline, was taken home to be with his Lord at Crista Assisted Living surrounded by his family. He was born and raised in Ransomville, NY. Phil served in the army in post-war Japan. He attended Seattle Pacific College where he met and married Beverly Sprague in 1952. He attending UW Dental School and practiced family dentistry in Lake City for 47 years.
