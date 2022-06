According to Caroline Stanbury, “Blondes do have more fun” — and following a drastic hair change, it seems her husband, Sergio Carrallo, certainly agrees. On June 12, The Real Housewives of Dubai cast member showed off her husband’s new ’do on Instagram. In a series of snapshots, Caroline captured glimpses of Sergio’s revamped mane, which was completely transformed. The former professional soccer player’s dark brown hair had been bleached into a platinum blond hue and also featured a shorter cut with sharper edges. Caroline and Sergio were all smiles as they flaunted their similar hair colors.

CELEBRITIES ・ 21 HOURS AGO