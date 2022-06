ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The first batch of special primary election results was released Saturday night by the division of elections. Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin currently leads all candidates with 32,371 votes, which is 29.77% of the 108,981 ballots that have been tallied as of just after 10:30 p.m. Friday. Fellow Republican Nick Begich III is currently in second place with 20,994 votes, and nonpartisan candidate Al Gross is currently in third place with 13,563 votes. Mary Peltola is the lone Democrat who currently ranks in the top four with 8,101 votes.

1 DAY AGO