NEW YORK (AP) — Roddy Ricch is facing gun charges after being arrested on his way to perform at a concert Saturday night. According to police, the 23-year-old rapper was arriving at Citi Field on Saturday evening when a private security firm operating a checkpoint noticed a firearm in the vehicle he was riding in. The Los Angeles-based Ricch was scheduled to perform at the Governors Ball Music Festival.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO