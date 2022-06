Gov. Mike Dunleavy has issued a disaster declaration in response to the tundra fire threatening multiple communities along the lower Yukon River. The fire has spread closer to the communities of St. Mary’s and Pitkas Point, burning 7.5 miles from the communities as of, June 10. Evacuations continue, and federal officials are deploying more resources to the area to try to prevent the fire from reaching the villages, where over 700 people live. Meanwhile, another fire has ignited nearby and to complicate efforts, the community water tank is leaking.

