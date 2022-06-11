ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, WV

Lincoln County assessor resigns after public intoxication on the job

By Eric Fossell
WSAZ
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Lincoln County assessor has agreed to resign after being charged with public intoxication at work, county officials say. Jerome Allen Browning, 39, of Harts, West Virginia, also faces a...

www.wsaz.com

Metro News

Former regional jail inmates testify about horrific conditions

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Members of a legislative interim committee learned some of the problems associated with the state’s Regional Jail system from a couple of people who have experienced them first hand. Ashley Omps of Morgan County and Melissa Rose of Pocahontas County testified before the committee in...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Arson investigation underway in Gallia County

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - While driving around Ohio, it’s hard to miss Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) crews hard at work, using machinery they depend on every day. At times, crews will park their trucks and tractors at the Greenfield Township Volunteer Fire Department when working around that...
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WVNT-TV

Verdict reached in Raylee Browning trial

Update 6/13/22 5:50 p.m.— A verdict is reached in the trial of the death of 8-year-old Raylee Browning. The jurors find her father, Marty Browning, Jr., his wife Julie Browning, and her sister Sherie Titchenell guilty of child neglect resulting in death. All three were found not guilty of...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Person of interest sought in side-by-side theft investigation in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Deputies in Boyd County, Kentucky, are asking for the public’s help in an investigation into a side-by-side theft. An unidentified person of interest is sought in a probe into a side-by-side theft in the 18000 block of Bear Creek early June 3, according to the Boyd County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators shared surveillance video of the man on their social media page.
BOYD COUNTY, KY
Lootpress

West Virginia jury convicts man in officer’s fatal shooting

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — A man was found guilty Monday in the fatal shooting of a West Virginia police officer who had responded to a parking complaint. A Kanawha County jury announced the verdict on a second–degree murder charge following three days of deliberations in the trial of Joshua Phillips. He originally was charged with first–degree murder. The jury also found Phillips guilty of simple possession of a controlled substance, news outlets reported.
CHARLESTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia man charged with murder in death of brother-in-law

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK)—WBOY’s sister station 13 News has obtained some new details in a murder investigation in Tornado near the Kanawha/Lincoln County line. According to a criminal complaint, Andrew Butch Jones is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his brother-in-law, Gary Linville. The complaint said that Jones told a neighbor that he […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
q95fm.net

Floyd County Jail Contract Employee arrested on rape and drug trafficking charges

A Floyd County woman was arrested this week on rape and drug trafficking allegations stemming from her work as a Floyd County Jail contract employee. Makayla Paige Gill, 21, of Cracker Bottom, Martin, committed third-degree rape (three counts), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, and first-degree promoting contraband, according to an arrest citation issued by Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy Kevin Shepherd.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
Lootpress

Huntington Man Pleads Guilty to Gun and Drug Crimes

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Huntington man pleaded guilty today to possession with intent to distribute heroin and being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to court documents and statements made in court, on November 10, 2021, law enforcement officers observed multiple suspected hand-to-hand drug transactions at a Fifth Avenue residence in Huntington involving an individual later identified as Curtis Leroy Hayes, Jr., 47. When Hayes left the residence in a vehicle, officers initiated a traffic stop of the vehicle. Hayes was arrested, and officers found approximately 6.4 grams of suspected heroin on his person. Hayes admitted to officers that he had been selling heroin for several months. Officers executed a search warrant at Hayes’ residence, where they recovered a loaded Bryco Arms, Jennings Model Nine 9mm pistol in his bedroom.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Crews repairing 12 road slips on KY 172

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Embankment repairs began Tuesday on state Route 172 in Johnson County. “You were seeing holes in the road, and it was breaking off and right out there it broke off,” said Linda Moore who lives on KY 172. Linda and Bobby Moore say they...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Coroner’s office looking for family of woman who died

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – The Boyd County Coroner’s Office needs your help finding family members of a woman who died in the county. Coroner Mark Hammond said Mary Noellen Summer, 43, had been living in the 2400 block of Greenup Avenue in Ashland. Records show that Summer’s...
BOYD COUNTY, KY
globalcirculate.com

2 WV men sentenced for stealing equipment from coal mine

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Ricky Sprouse, 53, of Raleigh County, and Stuart Dotson, 55, of Fayette County, were sentenced to prison Thursday for their roles in destroying a coal mine that spans Boone and Lincoln counties. Court documents and statements report that Sprouse and Dotson admitted they worked with...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Two Clendenin men arrested following vehicle pursuit in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Police report a traffic stop that occurred Tuesday evening has led to charges for two Clendenin men. James Linville Jr., 37 and Seth Crihfield, 31 were arrested following a vehicle pursuit in Kanawha County that occurred about 7:30 p.m., according to a social media post from the Clendenin Police Department.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Woman charged with burglary in Nicholas County

CRAIGSVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman is charged with burglary after entering a home and stealing keys and a watch. Nicholas County deputies say Shaina Jarvis entered a home on Cherry Rum Road in Craigsville on June 2, 2022. Jarvis ransacked the house and stole three sets of keys and a Citizens brand watch valued at 300 dollars. Jarvis was still inside the home when the homeowner arrived with a large 8″ knife. When deputies arrived, Jarvis was still on the scene but had dropped the knife.
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
WVNT-TV

Sinkhole opens in Hinton

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — A sinkhole has opened in the City of Hinton. 59News is on scene of a sinkhole opening just outside of the Hinton Police Department. Crews have blocked off the site of the sinkhole. Traffic is being directed around the sinkhole to assure drivers can safely...
HINTON, WV

