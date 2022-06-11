ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Downtown Lima Inc. holds summer kickoff event

By Todd Cummins
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDowntown Lima Inc. getting a jump on summer to bring everybody to check out downtown. Friday, they held their first-ever summer kickoff event, which included food trucks, activities, and local nonprofits to talk about...

The Kiwanis Club of Lima have been holding their annual BBQ for 40 years

Many people came hungry to the Kiwanis Club of Lima’s annual barbecue. The annual event has been going strong for 40 years, which started small and has grown into serving around 8 hundred barbecue or ham meals at the event. The club expects to make around $3,500 during the barbecue which goes to support the 20 or more organizations that serve children in Allen County, and the many clubs in local schools.
LIMA, OH
Lima Council members learn about 2022-23 CBDG funding allocations

Lima's Economic and Development Committee learned about the 2022-2023 allocations for the federal CBDG and HOME funding. The city has $1,087,241 in the Community Development Block Grant funding, which is a little less than last year, and $316,176 HOME funds to disperse. The Home money goes towards programs that involved affordable housing, and the CDBG funds also are for affordable housing and community development programs. The city got 19 proposals requesting $4.2 million dollars, which is $2.7 million more than the money they have available. So, some programs saw a reduction in their funding or didn’t get approved for funding at all.
LIMA, OH
Schoonover Lake project just about complete

It is 98% full and city officials say they are so close to having the project complete. Schoonover Lake is looking good as much of the growth of vegetation that grew during the time the 20-acre lake was empty of water is being cut back. The water is clear, and the oxygen level is good for fish life. They haven’t restocked the lake, but fish have found a way to repopulate.
LIMA, OH
First National Bank begins construction on Lima branch

First National Bank is breaking ground in a new territory. The Pandora-based bank will be building their newest branch off of Eastown Road between Menards and Lock 16. This will be their sixth full-service branch, but the first in the Lima area. First National Bank has been around for over 100 years helping residents with their small business and personal banking needs, and they have been looking at making the move to Lima for a while and are excited to get started on the construction.
LIMA, OH
Market Street closed east of the Roundabout Project for a few days

Another road closure as the construction of the Lima Town Square roundabout continues. Market Street east of the square will be closed possibly through Wednesday as Dominion Energy is working on an underground utility gas line. Work continues on the western and eastern splitter islands as construction continues to progress.
LIMA, OH
UNOH returns to in-person graduation for one of their largest classes ever

The University of Northwestern Ohio graduated one of their largest classes during their 102nd graduation ceremony. For the past two years, the ceremony has been held on online because of the pandemic, but the university was glad to bring everyone together again to celebrate the student’s accomplishments. Over 900 graduates come from across the nation and around the world to attend the Lima institution to get their degree.
LIMA, OH
Allen County Juvenile Court to add prevention programs at new "ACCESS" center

The Allen County Juvenile Court has provided probation, diversion, and intervention programs for years and is now adding prevention programs to that list. They are creating the “ACCESS” center which is the Allen County Community Engagement Specialized Services center. The Family and Children First Council hearing more about the program that will be an umbrella for all the services the court and other agencies offer youth and their families. The hope of the “ACCESS” center is to be an option for families to use for an unruly, problematic child before calling 9-1-1.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Ohio's "Constitutional Carry" law went into effect Monday

Senate Bill 215 was signed into law by Governor Mike DeWine in March, making Ohio the 23rd state where a concealed carry permit is no longer required in order to carry a concealed handgun. Eligible Ohioans are able to carry without training, a license, and background check under this new...
OHIO STATE
6 teens are awaiting court appearances for the murder of Jaden Halpern

Two adults and four juveniles are awaiting their first court appearances on aggravated burglary and murder charges for the death of 17-year-old Jaden Halpern. The two adults in the Allen County Jail are Keion Darden and Jaquan Glenn, both are 18-years-old and according to the jail’s website, they are facing murder, aggravated burglary, and aggravated robbery charges. Since the rest are under 18-years-old, their names have not been released yet. But they were taken to the Allen County Juvenile detention facility.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Pilot seriously injured in plane crash south of Bluffton Airport

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a plane crash at the Bluffton Airport Monday night. The incident happened around 5:15 p.m., the Findlay troopers say that 48-year-old Robert Searfoss of New Bavaria, Ohio, lost control of his Cessna and crashed nose-first into a field just south of the airport. He sustained serious injuries and was life-flighted to Toledo Saint Vincent Medical Center. He was wearing his seat belt. The crash is still under investigation.
BLUFFTON, OH

