Downtown Lima Inc. holds summer kickoff event

Lima's Economic and Development Committee learned about the 2022-2023 allocations for the federal CBDG and HOME funding. The city has $1,087,241 in the Community Development Block Grant funding, which is a little less than last year, and $316,176 HOME funds to disperse. The Home money goes towards programs that involved affordable housing, and the CDBG funds also are for affordable housing and community development programs. The city got 19 proposals requesting $4.2 million dollars, which is $2.7 million more than the money they have available. So, some programs saw a reduction in their funding or didn’t get approved for funding at all.

LIMA, OH ・ 4 HOURS AGO