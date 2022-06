In Martine Rose’s world, everyone is welcome. The designer’s latest collection for the Spring/Summer 2023 season showcases the coolness of cosmopolitanism. What continuously stands out about Rose’s design prowess is her commitment to exemplifying the intersectional life experience. Whether it be a street-focused skate identity or one that adores the timelessness of tailoring, her designs champion diverging personalities and that is where true magic is made. “You know, I’m just interested in loads of different types of people,” said Rose to Vogue Runway. “And it’s always the people on the edges and in the corners and in the shadows that I want to hang out with.”

