ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleburne, TX

Despite heatwave, Cleburne soccer tournament goes on

By Macy Jenkins
fox4news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEBURNE, Texas - Organizers of a soccer tournament in Johnson County say the heat is definitely having an effect on the tournament. Fewer teams are playing this year. And for those who are there, crews were on standby in case anyone succumbed to the heat. With a high of...

www.fox4news.com

Comments / 0

Related
CW33

How hot is it going to get in North Texas this weekend?

DALLAS (KDAF) — Get ready for a hot weekend ahead in North Texas! The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth says the heat index should be top of mind on Saturday and Sunday. The center reports temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 90s ranging up to...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

North Texans can find relief from the heat at cooling stations

TEXAS - As temperatures reach the triple digits this weekend, The Salvation Army is ready to help Texans get some relief from the heat. They have activated their heat relief efforts and have select locations operating as cooling stations that will offer hydration, food, and shade. In addition to these...
TEXAS STATE
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Bell, Bosque, Collin, Comanche, Cooke, Coryell, Dallas, Delta by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 13:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-12 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bell; Bosque; Collin; Comanche; Cooke; Coryell; Dallas; Delta; Denton; Eastland; Ellis; Erath; Fannin; Grayson; Hamilton; Hill; Hood; Hopkins; Hunt; Jack; Johnson; Kaufman; Lamar; Lampasas; McLennan; Mills; Montague; Palo Pinto; Parker; Rains; Rockwall; Somervell; Stephens; Tarrant; Van Zandt; Wise; Young EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 109. * WHERE...North Texas and western Central Texas. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
BELL COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Johnson County, TX
City
Cleburne, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Cleburne, TX
Sports
Johnson County, TX
Sports
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Electricity Customers Report Long Outages in North Texas

As temperatures soared into the triple digits this weekend, some Oncor customers dealt with power outages for more than 24 hours. The energy company says the heat is putting additional stress on its equipment. At the Browning residence in Plano, the text messages from Oncor kept coming; but not with...
PLANO, TX
CW33

$1 million winning Texas Lottery Powerball ticket sold in DFW

DALLAS (KDAF) — What would you do with $1 million? Create a room in your house dedicated to the Dallas Cowboys? Upgrade your kitchen to cook some Texas barbecue or get your Tex Mex on? Well, someone in DFW will be answering that question soon after a huge Texas Lottery win…
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heatwave
CBS DFW

Brutal North Texas heat leaves 4 in serious, 1 in critical condition

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — The heat is on in the Metroplex as people experience triple digit dangerous temperatures.It's not the most ideal temperature for people to be outside, "Hot and clammy," as Bretty Grumbine described it when he visited Trinity Park in Fort Worth. But the steaming temps didn't stop many folks from being outside like Whitney Graves and her son."Just bringing my son to go fishing, get out of the house a little bit," she said. To keep cool, many of those who CBS 11 News spoke with had a plan. "Come out in the evenings honestly, try to do as much stuff...
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
Ash Jurberg

Grand Prairie ranked least LGBTQ-friendly city in Texas

While June is celebrated as Pride Month across the United States, it may not be as festive in the city of Grand Prairie, Texas. At least according to the recent report of the country's most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities released by LawnStarter. To determine their rankings of cities, they looked at 196 of the biggest cities in the United States and assessed how they performed on nineteen different criteria, including:
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
The Dogington Post

Great Dane From Texas Named As The Tallest Dog In The World

Guinness World Records has named a Great Dane the world’s tallest living dog. Zeus, a two-year-old dog from Bedford, Texas, stands at 3 feet, 5.18 inches (1.046 meters), making him officially taller than most two-year-olds and officially the tallest in the world!. Owner Brittany Davis adopted Zeus through her...
BEDFORD, TX
fox7austin.com

Adult dies in motorcycle crash in Westlake

AUSTIN, Texas - A person has died following a motorcycle crash in Westlake Saturday night. The crash happened in the area of Las Cimas Parkway and S Capitol of Texas Highway just before 8:30 p.m. CPR was performed, but later medics pronounced the person dead. Road closures were in place...
WESTLAKE, TX
fox4news.com

Duncanville Fieldhouse police shooting disrupts youth summer camp

DUNCANVILLE, Texas - Duncanville police said no children were hurt when an armed man entered the facility where a summer camp was being held. It happened around 8:45 a.m. Monday at the Duncanville Fieldhouse just as a summer camp with about 150 youth attendees was getting underway. Officer Michelle Arias...
DUNCANVILLE, TX
fox4news.com

Popular Dallas restaurant celebrates 45th anniversary

DALLAS - Javier's Gourmet Mexicano, a Dallas favorite for its authentic Mexico City cuisine, is celebrating its 45th anniversary. Located in Knox Henderson, visitors can experience Javier's cigar bar and great dishes like cabrito fajitas and Mayan-style slow-roasted pork. "The business has been very good ever since the pandemic. People...
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

During Heat Wave Dallas Residents Can Receive Free A/C Units

(WBAP/KLIF) — As temperatures soar into the triple digits, one North Texas county is offering much-needed relief. Dallas County Health and Human Services urges residents to apply for the county’s ‘Weatherization Assistance Program’. Christian Rosales represents the program, which delivers and installs free air conditioning systems...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas firm sends staff to Lisbon, Portugal

There's a lot of conflict about returning to the office in some companies but not at one Dallas-based law firm. They are taking the idea of remote work to a new level by sending employees to Lisbon, Portugal for the summer.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy