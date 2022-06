North Korea test-fired at least one unidentified ballistic missile toward the sea on Sunday, South Korea’s military said, extending a provocative streak in weapons demonstrations this year that U.S. and South Korean officials say may culminate with a nuclear test explosion.South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff didn’t immediately say where the weapon was fired from or how far it flew. The launch came a day after the U.S. aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan concluded a three-day naval drill with South Korea in the Philippine Sea, apparently their first drill involving a carrier since November 2017, as the countries move to...

WORLD ・ 9 DAYS AGO