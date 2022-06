If you’re in Nashville, Tennessee this weekend, you know it’s CMA Fest (Country Music Association Fest). Nearly seventy thousand people from the United States and around the world have flocked to Music City to listen to their favorite artists and discover new ones. The thing about country music is that like most genres, there’s a culture that surrounds it. From food to fashion, there’s the community that makes them as strong as the music.

