Former President Trump endorses Katie Britt for U.S. Senate ahead of Republican runoff

(WHNT) — Former President Donald Trump is throwing his weight behind Katie Britt in the race for U.S. Senate.

In a statement made Friday night, Trump endorsed Britt as a “fearless America First Warrior.”

“Katie is an incredible fighter for the people of Alabama,” Trump stated. “As President and CEO of Alabama’s Business Council, Katie has been working hard to grow Alabama’s economy, create jobs, and restore the great American Dream.”

“Above all, Katie Britt will never let you down,” Trump continued. “Get out and vote for Katie Britt on June 21st in the Alabama Senate runoff — she has my complete and total endorsement!”

Britt released a statement about the endorsement just before 10 p.m. Friday night.

“President Trump knows that Alabamians are sick and tired of failed, do-nothing career politicians,” Britt wrote on Twitter . “In the Senate, I will fight to defend Alabama’s values, advance the America First agenda, and preserve the American Dream for generations to come.”

Trump had previously backed U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, though he revoked his endorsement earlier this year.

In an announcement, Trump stated he rescinded his endorsement of Brooks after the congressman “made a big mistake by going Woke at our massive Cullman, Alabama rally,” in reference to the former president’s claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

At the Cullman rally, Brooks said to put the 2020 election “behind you,” angering the former commander-in-chief.

On Friday night, Brooks released a statement on Trump’s new endorsement:

This is weird: last time Donald Trump talked about Katie Britt, he said she was unqualified for the Senate. Donald Trump is the only man in American politics who could get conned by Mitch McConnell twice in an Alabama Senate race. Let’s just admit it: Trump endorses the wrong people sometimes. He endorsed Mitt Romney, he endorsed John McCain, and now he’s endorsed Katie Britt, who his own son, Don Jr., called ‘Alabama’s Liz Cheney.’ Alabama grassroots remember in 2017 when Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell got involved in a Senate primary in Alabama – and we rejected them. The people of Alabama will decide. U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks

Britt, a former aide to retiring U.S. Senator Richard Shelby and President of the Business Council of Alabama, will face Brooks in a Republican runoff election on June 21.

