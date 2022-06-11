ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meadville, PA

Harris, North top South in District 10 All-Star game

By Danielle Podlaski
 3 days ago

MEADVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – The North defeated the South 61-40 Friday night in the 10th annual West Penn Football Coaches Association District 10 Showcase at Allegheny College.

Fort LeBoeuf’s Tristan Harris found the end zone five times for North in the victory.

Thirty-two players from Mercer County participated in the showcase. The game marked the first time in the showcase’s 10-year history that the two teams combined for over 100 points.

Griffin Buzzell of Meadville was named the defensive player of the game, while Harris was the offensive player of the game.

