Manistee, MI

Great Start Collaborative Child Passenger Safety Program Receives Grant from Local Group

By Zachariah Wheaton, Rhys Jordan
 3 days ago
A program designed to provide car seats to struggling families recently received a grant from a local women’s group.

The Great Start Collaborative Program in Wexford-Missaukee-Manistee Counties has partnered with Life Resources of Northern Michigan over the years to provide child safety education for families by a certified child passenger safety technician.

Niki Schultz is a certified child passenger safety technician and Director of Great Start Collaborative. She says they’ve been providing car seats and educational programs for many years. She says there’s a need for programs like theirs.

The Cadillac Area Women’s Giving Circle awarded Great Start Collaborative with $4,500. The money will be used to purchase new car seats for families that demonstrate a financial need. Schultz says they were surprised by the grant.

“The Women’s Giving Circle has been tremendously generous over the last couple of years. So, we can not say enough about their response to this safety program,” Schultz says.

She says the loan will allow them to give out more car seats and educate more families on child passenger safety.

“Families can come into life resources they can make an appointment and get a free car seat based on financial need and then we educate them on how to install it properly. About 85% of car seats installed are installed incorrectly,” Schultz states.

Schultz says she’s grateful for the donation and hopes it helps keep kids safe.

“We aim to educate because motor vehicle crashes are the number one cause of death for children under the age of 14. And most cases are preventable,” Schultz explains.

