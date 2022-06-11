Flossmoor police called to home of Kim Foxx over domestic dispute

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago man is facing charges and has been denied bond after police say he carjacked a woman at gunpoint at a Lisle gas station Saturday. Daniel Boyd, 31, is charged with one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking and one count of armed habitual criminal, both of which are felonies, according to teh DuPage County State's Attorney's Office. According to a release from the state's attorney's office, Lisle police responded around 12:15 a.m. to a Speedway gas station on Ogden Avenue near Interstate 355 for a call of a vehicular hijacking. Police say a passenger in the vehicle went into...

