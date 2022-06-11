FLASH! SUSTAINABLE WESTCHESTER PAUSES ITS SERVICE–CON ED TAKES OVER SUPPLYING SUSTAINABLE CUSTOMERS. SUSTAINABLE CUSTOMERS WILL PAY CON ED’S “VARIABLE kwh RATE. REASON: “VOLATILE ENERGY MARKET.”
WPCNR THE POWER STORY. Special to WPCNR from Town of Greenburgh Supervisor Paul Feiner. JUNE 10, 5:30 p.m. EDT:. During the past few years Greenburgh and 28 other local governments have participated in Sustainable Westchester’s ESCO. Sustainable Westchester has decided to pause their ESCO due to the volatile energy market. For...whiteplainscnr.com
