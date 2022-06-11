ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

FLASH! SUSTAINABLE WESTCHESTER PAUSES ITS SERVICE–CON ED TAKES OVER SUPPLYING SUSTAINABLE CUSTOMERS. SUSTAINABLE CUSTOMERS WILL PAY CON ED’S “VARIABLE kwh RATE. REASON: “VOLATILE ENERGY MARKET.”

By John Bailey
 3 days ago

WPCNR THE POWER STORY. Special to WPCNR from Town of Greenburgh Supervisor Paul Feiner. JUNE 10, 5:30 p.m. EDT:. During the past few years Greenburgh and 28 other local governments have participated in Sustainable Westchester’s ESCO. Sustainable Westchester has decided to pause their ESCO due to the volatile energy market. For...

