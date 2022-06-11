FLASH! SUSTAINABLE WESTCHESTER PAUSES ITS SERVICE–CON ED TAKES OVER SUPPLYING SUSTAINABLE CUSTOMERS. SUSTAINABLE CUSTOMERS WILL PAY CON ED’S “VARIABLE kwh RATE. REASON: “VOLATILE ENERGY MARKET.”

Firepits on the rooftop of The Tower at City Place, White Plains. The board of the former Trump Tower City Center announced today that its new name, The Tower at City Place, has taken effect. Spearheaded by Board Member, Brian Price, and the building’s branding committee consisting of 20 residents, the team took a thoughtful approach to reach the decision and worked closely with its design partner to implement the changes, including new branding and signage at the building’s 10 City Place address.

