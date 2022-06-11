ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Team Arkansas brings in five gold medals for first year competing in tennis at Special Olympics

By Justin Trobaugh
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Team Arkansas Special Olympics athletes are still pulling in the medals at the 2022 games in Orlando, Fla. with a total of 138.

The team brought home five golds and one bronze in tennis. This is actually the first time Arkansas has ever competed in tennis at the games.

Team Arkansas powerlifters bring home medals, make history at Special Olympics USA Games

The 4×25-yard freestyle swimming relay team came from behind to win gold. Unified golf brought home four golds.

Basketball and softball took silver, and bocce brought home four silver.

There will be a few competitions on June 10 before the closing ceremonies.

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

