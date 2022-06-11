Team Arkansas brings in five gold medals for first year competing in tennis at Special Olympics

ORLANDO, Fla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Team Arkansas Special Olympics athletes are still pulling in the medals at the 2022 games in Orlando, Fla. with a total of 138.

The team brought home five golds and one bronze in tennis. This is actually the first time Arkansas has ever competed in tennis at the games.

The 4×25-yard freestyle swimming relay team came from behind to win gold. Unified golf brought home four golds.

Basketball and softball took silver, and bocce brought home four silver.

There will be a few competitions on June 10 before the closing ceremonies.



For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.