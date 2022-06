Andrew Wiggins picked up the Warriors, posting a double-double, on an off night for star point guard Steph Curry. Wiggins finished with 26 points, 13 rebounds, two assists, two steals, and a block in the Game 5 win. Meanwhile, Curry scored 16 points, dishing out eight assists, adding three rebounds and a steal. Curry shot 31.8% (7-of-22) from the field and went 0-of-9 from 3.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 31 MINUTES AGO