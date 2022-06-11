ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
39 ARRESTS IN ONE NIGHT IN EAST MONTGOMERY COUNTY-FACTS OF THE ARRESTS

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday MCPR posted a story about all the Montgomery County Constable Precincts in the county converging on East Montgomery County for a TASK Force. After looking at the comments we became aware that most thought this was a ticket-writing affair. It was not!. The purpose was to get unsafe drivers,...

Alicia Havard
3d ago

Thank you to all Police Officers who do a great job and supporting a safe community. God bless you all and keep you safe 🙏 ❤

Cathy Asmus
2d ago

I love seeing officers being able to do there job! We need this now more then ever, keep up the good work!

