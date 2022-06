2022 San Francisco Succulent + Cactus Annual Show and Sale (June 18-19) The San Francisco Succulent and Cactus Society (SFSCS) will hold its 2022 Show and Plant Sale on June 18 and 19, at the San Francisco County Fair Building (1199-9th Ave. at Lincoln Way). The show’s theme is “Together at Last” and it will feature a wide variety of mixed succulent container plantings. Admission is free and open to the public Saturday June 18, from 10am to 5pm, and Sunday June 19, 9am to 5pm. Society members get early access Friday June 17, 3pm to 7pm, and Saturday June 18, 9am-10am. We encourage you to bring your own boxes to shop and carry your new plants home.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO