Rockland County, NY

Police: 2 injured in multivehicle crash in Rockland County

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago
Police in Rockland County say two people were injured in a multivehicle crash involving a landscaping truck.

The accident happened just after 6:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of New Hempstead Road and Route 45 in Ramapo.

The driver of the landscaping truck tells News 12 that a Toyota ran a red light. Police say a second car than crashed into the accident scene.

Police say two people from the Toyota were rushed to the hospital -- one of them with life-threatening injuries.

B-EZ
3d ago

It’s unfortunate to hear especially could have been avoided had not run red light I think people don’t understand how dangerous driving can be

