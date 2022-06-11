Police: 2 injured in multivehicle crash in Rockland County

Police in Rockland County say two people were injured in a multivehicle crash involving a landscaping truck.

The accident happened just after 6:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of New Hempstead Road and Route 45 in Ramapo.

The driver of the landscaping truck tells News 12 that a Toyota ran a red light. Police say a second car than crashed into the accident scene.

Police say two people from the Toyota were rushed to the hospital -- one of them with life-threatening injuries.