Police: 2 injured in multivehicle crash in Rockland County
Police in Rockland County say two people were injured in a multivehicle crash involving a landscaping truck.
The accident happened just after 6:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of New Hempstead Road and Route 45 in Ramapo.
The driver of the landscaping truck tells News 12 that a Toyota ran a red light. Police say a second car than crashed into the accident scene.
Police say two people from the Toyota were rushed to the hospital -- one of them with life-threatening injuries.
