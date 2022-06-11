Political Notes: Alsobrooks Backs Lierman for Comptroller, Maryland Marches, and More

Del. Brooke Lierman (D-Baltimore City) pulled in a big endorsement Friday from the backyard of her Democratic primary opponent in the race for comptroller: Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (D).

“Brooke is the partner Prince George’s County needs in the Comptroller’s office,” Alsobrooks said in a statement. “What impressed me most about Brooke was her strong vision and plans for the Comptroller’s office, showing she is ready to lead on day one.”

Alsobrooks has cut a one-minute radio ad for Lierman and has pledged to go out on the campaign trail with her.

“As a delegate, Brooke has increased school funding, made our communities safer from violence and guns, and held our agencies accountable for how they spend your tax dollars,” Alsobrooks says in the ad.

“I’m running to bring more opportunity to all Marylanders, starting with public schools,” Lierman adds.

The ad appears to be geared toward Black-oriented radio stations in the Washington, D.C., market.

And it can’t make Lierman’s Democratic primary opponent, Bowie Mayor Tim Adams, happy. Bowie is the largest municipality in Prince George’s County; a decent chunk of the county’s Democratic establishment, including U.S. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and state Sen. Joanne Benson, is backing Lierman over Adams in the July 19 primary to replace Comptroller Peter Franchot (D), who is running for governor.

The Alsobrooks endorsement and ad comes one week after the Lierman campaign released a TV ad titled “ Proven ” which is airing in the Baltimore and D.C. media markets and three radio ads which are airing in the Baltimore and D.C. media markets.

Adams, meanwhile, has launched his own ads, including a spot about high gas costs that is airing at service station pumps.

(Catch up on earlier endorsements in the comptroller race here .)

March for your lives in Maryland

Gun safety advocates are converging in Washington, D.C., Saturday afternoon for the latest “March for Our Lives” rally, in the wake of mass shootings in Buffalo, New York; Uvalde, Texas — and, just on Thursday, in Smithsburg, Md .

The main march will start at noon at the Washington Monument in D.C. but in fact there will be 300 similar marches across the country, including half a dozen in Maryland. For those heading to D.C., there will be a pre-rally rally in Wheaton, featuring speeches from U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) — recovering from a recent mild stroke but now making public appearances — U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.); Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich (D); Montgomery County Council President Gabe Albornoz (D) and County Council Vice President Evan Glass (D); state Sen. Susan Lee (D-Montgomery); state Dels. Jared Solomon (D-Montgomery) and Emily Shetty (D-Montgomery); gun safety advocate Giselle Morch, an Everytown Survivor Senior Fellow; and several other leaders.

The event begins at 9:45 a.m. at Marian Fryer Town Plaza, 2425 Reedie Drive.

According to March for Our Lives, there will also be rallies Saturday in Cumberland, in front of the Allegany County Courthouse, 30 Washington St., from 9 to 11:30 a.m..; in Baltimore at Pierce’s Park, 701 E. Pratt St., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; in Annapolis, at the People’s Park, 43 Calvert St., from noon to 2 p.m.; in Chestertown, at the county building, 400 High St., from noon to 2 p.m.; in Reisterstown, at Franklin High School, 12000 Reisterstown Rd., from 1 to 2:30 p.m.; and in Ocean City, at the West Ocean City Park and Ride, 12848 Ocean Gateway, from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Perez rallying with immigration advocates

Former U.S. Labor Secretary Tom Perez, seeking to become the first Latino elected to statewide office in Maryland, has a rally scheduled Saturday with immigration advocates and other groups outside the Langley Park headquarters of CASA, the biggest immigration rights organization in the Mid-Atlantic.

Perez, one of nine Democrats running for governor, and his running mate, former Baltimore City Councilmember Shannon Sneed, will be rallying for jobs and immigrants’ rights along with members of CASA, Progressive Maryland, and half a dozen unions that are backing their campaign.

Perez this week also picked up the endorsement of El Tiempo Latino, the largest Spanish-speaking newspaper in the Washington, D.C., region. It’s the first time the paper has ever endorsed a candidate for governor in Maryland.

The editorial board called Perez “uniquely qualified to serve our community in this state.”

“We are convinced that Tom Perez has the background and experience to understand our specific problems in a unique way,” the newspaper wrote. “Likewise, being the son of Dominican immigrants, he is well aware of our challenges and aspirations. He knows, because he understood this since his childhood with his parents, that this country needs immigrants, not because we come to beg, but because we come to work and to be useful to this great nation. This is one of his fundamental differences from the other candidates for the position.”

